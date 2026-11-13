King Charles shared music confessions with Elton John in what insiders branded a 'PR push.' MEGA

King Charles is in the midst of a charm offensive with a revealing radio appearance alongside Elton John, offering a more relaxed glimpse of his personality as the monarchy continues to face scrutiny over scandals involving his younger brother, Andrew Windsor, and Jeffrey Epstein.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the monarch, who turns 78 on Saturday, November 14, has recorded a special edition of John's Apple Music radio program, Rocket Hour, discussing his musical tastes, favorite performances, and charitable work.

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King Charles recorded a radio appearance with John. APPLE MUSIC

The episode, recorded secretly last month at Battersea Power Station in London, coincides with his birthday and comes as the royal family continues to navigate the reputational fallout surrounding Windsor's past association with Epstein.

A royal source claimed: "This appearance is part of a PR overdrive attempt to emphasize the King's charitable work and personal interests at a difficult time for the monarchy.

"Charles is using this as an opportunity to show the public a side of himself that rarely emerges during formal royal engagements. Sitting alongside Elton John, laughing about music and discussing young people's opportunities, creates a very different impression from the solemnity surrounding the monarchy's recent difficulties. It is the sort of appearance that can make a monarch seem considerably more approachable.

"The royal family has faced uncomfortable questions about Andrew Windsor and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein for years, and those associations have inevitably damaged public confidence."

The insider noted, "An appearance like this places Charles in a more positive setting, celebrating charitable achievements rather than responding to controversy. It is a deliberate public relations strategy."

King Charles and Elton John Trade Jokes on Air

King Charles and John revisited major fundraising performances. MEGA

During the recording, Charles described John, 79, as having become "a national treasure after all these years."

The musician joked: "I'll be on the Antiques Roadshow."

Charles responded: "Join the club."

Their conversation also explores the history of the King's Trust, the charity Charles established in 1976 to help disadvantaged young people access education, employment and business opportunities.

Previously known as the Prince's Trust, the organization has enjoyed longstanding support from John, who donated his distinctive rose-tinted glasses to its 50th anniversary auction.

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King Charles selected songs by Skye Newman, Raye, and Muse for the broadcast. MEGA

Charles described the invitation to select music for the broadcast as "an opportunity too good to resist."

The episode features performers associated with the charity, alongside newer musicians who have benefited from its programs.

Among the reported selections are Skye Newman's Hairdresser, Raye's Joy and Muse's interpretation of Feeling Good.

The King and John also revisit major fundraising performances, including the Wembley Arena rock galas of the 1980s, concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall and outdoor events in Hyde Park.

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John reflected on music and shared memories in the promotional trailer. MEGA

Their meeting took place during a visit to launch the Apple x King's Trust Creative Labs, a mentorship initiative designed to introduce young people to careers in creative industries.

In a promotional trailer, John said he was "excited to hear what he's got to say about music, about the King's Trust and memories that we both share."

The full episode is scheduled to air Saturday, November 14 on Apple Music. John is one of the world's most successful musicians, having sold more than 300 million records during a career spanning six decades.

Born Reginald Dwight in Middlesex, England, he rose to international fame in the 1970s with hits including Rocket Man, Your Song and Crocodile Rock.

His songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin produced some of pop music's most enduring classics.

John also achieved enormous success with the soundtrack to Disney's The Lion King.

Knighted in 1998, he has raised millions for HIV/AIDS charities through his foundation and completed his farewell touring career in 2023.