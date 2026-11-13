The witness was roommates with the Idaho 4 murder victims. @MADISONMOGEN/INSTAGRAM

A roommate of the University of Idaho murder victims is requesting that her face be blurred in bodycam footage that is set to be released, RadarOnline.com can report.

The request followed a lawsuit brought on by EWU Media. The YouTube channel that uploads true crime content sued the U.S. city of Moscow for unreleased police records, bodycam footage, and witness interview videos from the case. They argued the Public Records Act requires the city to grant them access to records.

Emergency Motion to Maintain Privacy Redactions

Mortensen claimed she has had to move nine times after the murders. LAW & CRIME/YOUTUBE

On October 20, Judge Megan Marshall ruled in EWU Media's favor.

Nine days later, Dylan Mortensen filed a motion requesting the court maintain "the existing redactions that blur my face in police interviews, body-camera footage, and other investigative recordings related to the University of Idaho murders."

She continued, "I understand the importance of transparency and why the public has an interest in this case… I hope the Court will also consider the impact that removing these protections could have on my privacy, personal safety, and ability to move forward with my life."

The 23-year-old alleged that since the murders she has received threatening and hateful messages, forcing her and her family to move nine times in four years.

"I’ve received numerous unsolicited messages from strangers accusing me of participating in my friends’ murders, blaming me for their deaths, and making cruel statements about what they believe should happen to me," Mortensen explained.

Mortensen Fears Being Identified

Mortensen uses a fake name. @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

The woman said she now uses a fake name at work, when ordering mail, and when meeting people.

Despite this, she noted that she still gets "recognized."

She fears that more videos of her face being uploaded could "make it even easier" for her to be identified in day-to-day life.

Attorney Details Death Threats

Lawyer Robyn McPherson appeared at a hearing on behalf of her client. @KAYLEEGONCALVES, @XANAKERNODLE/INSTAGRAM

At a court hearing addressing the filing on November 12, attorney Robyn McPherson appeared on behalf of her client.

The lawyer told the judge the 23-year-old's "address, phone number, (and) social media handles" have been leaked and she's faced "threats to kill her, threats to harm her, threats to kidnap her."

Additionally, McPherson said her client's name has been tagged online "more than 30 million times."

The attorney told the court if the bodycam footage is released without Mortensen's face censored, the chances of strangers finding and identifying her "materially increase."

EWU Pushes Back on Motion

EWU Media responded to Mortensen's motion. MEGA

EWU's lawyer responded to the motion arguing Mortensen wanted to "have a new mini case, new mini litigation about herself" after the case already concluded.

The attorney also argued they already offered to blur Mortensen's face.

McPherson responded that due to lack of information, this offer was denied.

The company's lawyer said if Mortensen's motion is ruled in favor of, she should only have say in records directly involving her.