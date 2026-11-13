A House Oversight report blasts Democrats for trying to link the Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump. MEGA

House Republicans have blasted their Democratic opponents for targeting Donald Trump's questionable relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal, even though they claim a trove of evidence clears the president of any collaboration with the late convicted s-- offender.

An entire section of the fiery new House Oversight Committee report into Epstein's empire is devoted to the repeated attempts by Democratic leaders to "portray President Trump and Republicans in an unfavorable light."

GOP Accusations That Democrats Were Out to Get Trump

Republicans say there is plenty of evidence to clear Trump's name. HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

The nearly 150-page report is the culmination of 15 months of investigation, including the sifting through of thousands of documents and pictures, and in-depth testimony from Epstein's victims and associates.

Through it all, Republicans on the Oversight Committee continued to return to the narrative that vindictive Democrats were allegedly out to get the president.

"The incessant targeting of President Trump by Committee Democrats throughout the investigation was a dishonest, politically motivated attempt to discredit and associate the President with crimes he did not commit," the final report blasts.

It also insists Democrats' "attempts to press witnesses with unfounded theories about the President's involvement with Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell were without merit."

"President Trump's lack of involvement is confirmed by numerous lines of testimony in interviews or depositions with various individuals," it continues. "Each time a witness was asked about President Trump, the witness responded either that they knew nothing about the President's ties to Epstein and Maxwell, or that they vehemently disagreed with any premise that President Trump was involved in any way with the horrific crimes committed by Epstein and Maxwell."

Bill Clinton Defends Donald Trump

Bill Clinton testified that he witnessed no wrongdoing from Trump related to Epstein. DOJ

Testimony from Trump's friends and enemies all seem to corroborate the Committee's declaration – including an admission given by Bill Clinton.

During the former president's deposition earlier this year, Ranking Member Robert Garcia asked him what he knew about Epstein and Trump.

"I hate this, but the President never – this is 20-something years ago – never said anything to me to make me think he was involved in anything improper with regard to Epstein either," Clinton testified. "He just said, 'We were friends, and then we had a falling out over a land deal, property deal.' That's all."

Democrats Accused of Trying to Use Intimidation Tactics

Democrats were accused of trying to intimidate Epstein's victims and witnesses. MEGA

Republican lawmakers further claimed Democrats used outright intimidation tactics to try to steer the testimony or keep witnesses quiet altogether.

"On countless occasions, Democrats berated witnesses about President Trump, regardless of witnesses' knowledge or ability to testify to such, and when witnesses dissipated their concerns, Oversight Democrats went to the media and spread false narratives about President Trump regardless of the facts," the report noted.

"The facts never once led to President Trump. Yet Oversight Democrats persisted in their statements to the public that President Trump was somehow involved."

Republican Committee members further claimed their political opponents intentionally withheld certain documents, focused attention on a small batch of evidence, and then spun it for their own gain.

"Committee Democrats employed a cherry-picking approach throughout the investigation," the report slams, "selectively releasing small batches of documents to portray President Trump and Republicans in an unfavorable light."

House Lawmakers Spread the Blame

Federal prosecutors were also slammed for allegedly failing to hold Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell accountable. MEGA

But the blame wasn't placed solely on the Dems. Committee Chairman James Comer, R-KY, said his party also bears responsibility for allowing Epstein's empire to grow unchecked, singling out lawmakers for "prosecutorial failures, preferential treatment and institutional negligence."

Comer blamed members of both parties for a failure to hold Epstein accountable for his crimes.

"The federal government has failed the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's horrific crimes for decades," Comer said in a statement detailing the findings. "The House Oversight Committee conducted a review of the federal government's mishandled investigations to bring transparency to the American people and accountability for survivors."

"Epstein operated with impunity, shielded and enabled by powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims."