Stephen A. Smith gave a debrief of his visit to see Donald Trump at the White House on 'Hannity.' MEGA

Donald Trump is still refusing to take the blame for the Republicans' stunning Midterms defeat, according to Stephen. A. Smith.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the ESPN commentator, 59, gave an insight into his latest White House meeting with the president during an interview with Sean Hannity.

Trump Was 'Immovable' On Midterms Blame Game

Smith met Trump at the White House on Thursday. MEGA

He said the pair discussed the "devastating" losses and that Trump is "immovable" in regards to whom he thinks should be held accountable for the defeat.

Smith told the Fox News host on Hannity: "We talked about the devastating losses in the midterms and how the GOP essentially got slaughtered.

"I asked him, is he willing to point the finger at himself, and he was dogged... he was immovable in that regard."

Trump repeatedly told Americans during his midterm blitz to vote as if he were on the ballot, but Smith said the commander-in-chief removed himself from that narrative during their Thursday interview.

'His Attitude Is The Candidates Were Not That Great'

Trump continues to blame candidates, claims Smith. MEGA

Smith told: "He said, 'I wasn't on the ballot.' I said, 'That makes absolutely no sense, Mr. President. You said, put you on a ballot. That's what you told the American people to do.'

"He said, 'Well, they didn't do it.' I said, 'Well, what if they did do it and that was the reason you lost.'"

He continued: "He refused to accept that. His attitude is that the candidates were not that great. If it were him that was running, this would not have happened. That's his mentality."

Smith explained why he doesn’t agree with Trump's perception of how the midterms played out and argued that the blue wave stems from Americans being dissatisfied with his presidency.

He said: "I think that he is somebody that is convinced his way is what it is. I just don't agree with him.

"I think the American people made a statement against what they were seeing from him in terms of him not having his eye on the ball and coming across as a bit detached in their eyes."

Smith Addresses Press Secretary Job Links

Smith branded rumors of being offered White House press secretary job 'hilarious.' MEGA

Smith told Hannity that Trump also gave him pushback when discussing the impact of the Iran war and tariffs on voter sentiment and the economy.

He also addressed speculation that Trump offered him the role of White House press secretary.

Smith said: "That was absolutely hilarious. Evidently, they don't know about the life that I live and the kind of affluence that ESPN and Disney have blessed me with.

"I wouldn't take that pay cut for almost anything but the presidency. That ain't happening. Press secretary? Please."

Smith warned how Democrats faces a huge challenge. @FOXNEWS;YOUTUBE

Smith, who has lodged criticism at both Democrats and Republicans, warned that the Democratic Party faces a challenge from its far-left side.

He explained: "I definitely think that right now, the Democrats have a challenge on their hands because clearly there's a lot of people out there that view the Democratic Party as a divided party,.

"Now they will tell you they're a very big tent and there's room for everybody, but I think that the progressive left has shown you there isn't room for everybody."

"If you're not willing to capitulate to their desires, their wishes and their ideological beliefs 100%, then they got a problem with you."