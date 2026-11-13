Savannah Guthrie has extended her contract to remain on the 'Today' show amid the search for missing mom, Nancy. MEGA

Savannah Guthrie has extended her contract to remain on the Today show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The popular anchor, 54, joined the morning show in 2011 and currently co-hosts with Craig Melvin, after previously sharing the anchor desk with Hoda Kotb, who left in 2025.

'Savannah Is The Best In The Business'

Savannah has been a mainstay on the 'Today' show for over a decade. MEGA

Her renewal comes in the midst of the most traumatic year of her career, having dealt with the kidnapping of beloved mother, Nancy, from her Arizona home.

The grandmother has been missing since February 1, with no update on her whereabouts.

Savannah returned to work in April following a two-month hiatus after receiving an outpouring of support from viewers, fellow anchors and her bosses at NBC, who are keen to keep her on board for the foreseeable future.

A source to a publication: "Savannah is the best in the business.

"We want her to stay for as long as she wants to stay."

Chilling Doorbell Footage Of Masked Intruder

The FBI released doorbell footage of masked intruder after her appearance. MEGA

Savannah’s contact is due to expire at the end of the year and is believed to be making

between $7 million to $8 million per year.

Nancy, 84, was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home around 9:30 p.m. local time on January 31.

The FBI released disturbing footage showing a masked individual outside her front door in the early hours after her disappearance.

Earlier this month Savannah made another emotional plea for answers amid reports investigators travelled to Florida to explore new DNA testing possibilities that could help crack the case.

She took to Instagram to share an old drawing made by her 12-year-old daughter, Vale.

The picture featured a heartbreaking message: "I know it might not seem like it, but I really need my mommy."

'We Need Someone To Help Us'

Savannah has made several appeals for help finding missing mom. MEGA

The journalist explained, "Found this old drawing from my daughter today. It says so much about how I feel. The world goes on, things appear 'normal' — as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it's not and it never will be."

"We cannot move forward," she wrote. "We need someone to help us, tell us what you know."

The television personality described her 84-year-old mother as "a light in this world."

"We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us," Savannah pleaded.

The search for Nancy is now into its ninth month. @SAVANNAHGUTHRIE;INSTAGRAM

Meanwhile, the investigation appears to be entering another phase as authorities explore additional ways to analyze DNA evidence.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed on October 30 that "The Nancy Guthrie Task Force continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation."

"Earlier this month, investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done to advance this case," he continued. "A number of ideas were discussed, and we continue to work with all our partners to solve this case."

Nanos also stated, "No tip is too small. Even the smallest piece of information could be critical to this investigation."