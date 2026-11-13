Carrie Underwood's latest appearance has fueled speculation about possible cosmetic surgery procedures. MEGA

Carrie Underwood is facing a chorus of chatter over her increasingly frozen features, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Blown Away singer, 43, raised eyebrows during the Oct. 21 ABC special CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton, with fans questioning whether Underwood had taken a page out of the late country music legend's over-the-top plastic surgery playbook.

Carrie Underwood's Appearance Sparks Concern

Carrie Underwood's appearance at 'CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton' sparked speculation among fans about cosmetic surgery. Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

"Didn't recognize her," blasted one social media commenter, while another wrote: "Carrie looks frightening."

Others expressed surprise and concern, insisting there was something "off" about her appearance and imploring her to "stop" with the alleged alterations.

"Was Carrie OK," questioned another user.

"She looked different."

Added someone else: "OMG! Where is the original Carrie? Too much plastic surgery."

All the nip-tuck talk comes nine years after Underwood suffered a horrific fall outside her Nashville home, chipping a tooth, breaking her wrist and injuring her face so badly that she required upwards of 50 stitches.

Underwood Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors

The 'American Idol' winner previously denied undergoing elective cosmetic procedures after suffering facial injuries in a 2017 fall. Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

A scar was left over the American Idol winner's lip – and she was apparently so insecure about it that she spent months in hiding.

Her disappearing act sparked rumors that the accident tale was just a cover for her secretly going under the knife. However, she denied getting any elective cosmetic procedures done.

"I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better," Underwood said in 2018. "But I try not to worry too much about it."

Fast-forward to 2026, and many folks equate the musician's now extra-smooth skin and overly inflated lips – as well as her seemingly artificial tan – to an aesthetic enjoyed by women in President Donald Trump's circle.

Underwood Faces More Public Scrutiny

Underwood faced criticism for performing at President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration but said she was 'humbled' by the invitation. Pool Photo from Consolidated News Photos / MEGA

"The Mar-a-Lago face coming in strong for Carrie Underwood," observed a commenter, referencing the commander-in-chief's Florida social club, as another joked: "They went through a lot of orange spray paint at this event."

Underwood famously caught flak for performing at Trump's inauguration in 2025, but said she was "humbled" to be tapped for the historic moment.

From her political choices to her changing looks, Underwood knows all too well that she can't escape public scrutiny.

"No matter what happens in your life, something you do, wear, say, sing, whatever – somebody somewhere is probably not going to like it," she said.