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Anderson Cooper's CNN Exit 'Sparks Backstage Tensions', Sources Say
By Aaron Johnson,4 days ago
Christiane Amanpour's bombshell departure from CNN after 43 years has left Anderson Cooper fuming as he believes her public stand for independent journalism in the wake of the network's takeover by Skydance made him and other highly paid stars look weak for staying put, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Christiane Amanpour's CNN Exit Sparks Backlash Among Network's Biggest Stars
"Christiane made the rest of them look like cowards," an insider said. "Everyone complains privately about CNN's direction, the new bosses and editorial interference. But Christiane actually had the guts to walk away."
Amanpour's parting message was devastatingly simple: "Always be truthful, not neutral."
An insider commented: "Anderson took it personally. Christiane basically challenged everyone still collecting a massive CNN paycheck to ask themselves what their principles are worth."
CNN Denies Claims of Tension Following Amanpour's Departure
A CNN spokesperson told RadarOnline.com: "There is zero truth to this."
Yet an insider said: "Christiane walked away with her principles. Anderson is still walking in to work."