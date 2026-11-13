'Yes, Dear' star Anthony Clark's cause of death has been revealed following his passing aged 62. MEGA/@LETTERMAN;YOUTUBE

Yes, Dear star Anthony Clark's cause of death has been revealed following his tragic passing.

RadarOnline.com can report the comedy actor, 62, died from complications surrounding pneumonia and flu, according to a publication.

'He Was So Unique'

Former co-star Mike O'Malley announced Clark's death. @THEREALMIKEOMALLEY;INSTAGRAM

The comedian passed away on Tuesday and his death was announced by his former castmate, Mike O’Malley, who led the tributes to the late sitcom star.

He wrote on Instagram: "When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows.

"The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed.

"He was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations and it just made you laugh harder because he was laughing.

"I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly as he always did."

'The World Will Miss Him'

Clark's manager said he was 'honored to represent him.' @LETTERMAN;YOUTUBE

O'Malley said Anthony "essentially retired" after wrapping the final episode of Yes, Dear, having "invested his money well."

Clark's longtime manager Barry Katz said in a statement: "I've known Anthony since his first performances and acting jobs and I was honored to represent him

"He brought joy, happiness, and unconditional love to everyone he worked with. The world will miss him."

Hit Sitcom Aired For 6 Seasons

Clark's CBS comedy was a success on the network. @LETTERMAN;YOUTUBE

In 2000, Clark was cast to play Greg Warner on the sitcom Yes, Dear alongside O'Malley, Jean Louisa Kelly and Lisa Snyder.

The premise followed "two young couples and their outrageously contrasting views on parenting", per an IMDB synopsis.

The series became a sleeper hit for CBS and aired on the network for six seasons, coming to an end in 2006.

His last acting credit was the television series West Of Liberty in 2019.

Earlier on in his career, Clark was featured alongside Garry Shandling, Dave Chappelle, Dave Attell and Louis C.K. in HBO's 1995 Young Comedians special.

Clark also starred in hit movies. MEGA

Two years later, he played Billy opposite a young cast that included River Phoenix, Samantha Mathis, Dermot Mulroney and Sandra Bullock in Peter Bogdonovich’s The Thing Called Love.

He was also memorable as a flamboyant hairdresser who cuts Sean Connery’s hair in Michael Bay’s The Rock.

In 2006, the year Yes, Dear ended, his career came full circle, when he served as the Season 4 host of Last Comic Standing.

Fans took to X to mourn the loss upon hearing the news of Clark's passing.

One penned: "The nicest dude, RIP," and another typed, "Oh no! We loved Yes, Dear and he was hilarious. RIP...'"

"RIP. loved that show and he will be missed," an X user said, and one added, "Man, I remember him on Boston Common and then Yes Dear. RIP."