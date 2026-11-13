Meghan Markle 'Rejected by Netflix Drama Cast', Sources Say

Meghan Markle was allegedly rejected by cast members appearing in a Netflix streaming drama series. MEGA

The stars of Netflix's The Gentlemen feared Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, would have hijacked production of the Guy Ritchie series if she was given a role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Meghan Markle Reportedly Snubbed Over Fears of 'Sussex Circus' Chaos

Cast members of Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' reportedly feared Meghan Markle would disrupt production. MEGA

"Nobody wanted her anywhere near the set," an insider said. "The cast has something special. Why destroy it by inviting the Sussex circus into the middle of everything?"

The former Suits star, 45, reportedly spoke with the show's casting director but never received a formal offer.

And insiders said her acting talent wasn't the biggest concern.

Meghan Markle's Hollywood Comeback Hopes Reportedly Derailed by Her Royal Baggage

Markle reportedly spoke with the show's casting director but received no formal offer. MEGA

"It's the baggage," a source said. "The security, the demands, the publicity machine."

A source noted: "Meghan desperately needs a Hollywood comeback. But The Gentlemen doesn't need Meghan. Nobody wants to risk a hit show to rescue her career."

As Markle fans may know, she starred as Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011 to 2018 and appeared in Seasons 1 through 7.

Her final episode aired on April 25, 2018, just weeks before she married Prince Harry in a lavish royal wedding.