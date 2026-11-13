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'60 Minutes' Ratings Plunge as CBS Boss Bari Weiss 'Faces Heat', Sources Say
By Aaron Johnson,4 days ago
Time is running out for 60 Minutesto boost its sagging ratings, RadarOnline.comcan reveal.
Nielsen figures show the fifth episode of the show's 59th season drew 9.6million viewers, down 14 percent from 11.1million last year. That decline came despite a strong football lead-in, too.
The Buffalo Bills-Las Vegas Raiders game averaged 26.5million viewers, up from 25.3million last year, according to the report.
Lesley Stahl's Explosive CBS Clash
At the center of the newsmagazine's ratings turmoil is CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, 42, who arrived without broadcast experience after Paramount bought the digital news outlet she co-founded, The Free Press, for a reported $150million.
People familiar with the situation reportedly revealed that veteran 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl, 84, privately considered quitting after a heated clash with network bosses over her report on Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.
CBS Ratings Crisis Deepens Further
One insider insisted Weiss "doesn't listen to anyone," but another describes her as open to staff ideas.
CBS Mornings and CBS Evening News have also struggled in the ratings, with both programs suffering year-over-year viewership declines during the 2025-26 television season.