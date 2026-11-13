Savannah Chrisley's new relationship has already received backlash. MEGA; Newsmax/YouTube

The identity of Savannah Chrisley's mystery fiancé and the father of her first child has been revealed.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum had been open about marrying someone "much, much older" following her March 2025 split from Robert Shiver after nearly two years of dating.

"I'm going to marry someone much, much older than me and I'm going to have a peaceful life," Chrisley said in an August 2025 episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, emphasizing she was "tired of the toxicity."

After her breakup with Shiver, she began dating a mystery man in July 2025, keeping his identity private until recently.

RadarOnline.com can reveal everything to know about Chrisley's fiancé, Jason Galanis.

Jason Galanis Is a Businessman With a History of Fraud

Savannah Chrisley's mystery man has been revealed as Jason Galanis. Newsmax/YouTube

Galanis is a businessman whom Chrisley previously described as "a financial guy."

"First off, he does way better than I do, and I love that because I'm like, 'I don't have to. You're not intimidated by me. You think what I do is great. You don't try to stifle me.' He's built his businesses, so now he's kind of loving life, and now he's like, 'You go do your thing,'" Chrisley shared on the Whine Down podcast in June without naming her then-boyfriend.

Galanis was sentenced to 15 years and nine months in federal prison in 2020 for his role in two multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes. According to a publication, he was ordered to pay nearly $162million in forfeiture and restitution.

One of the schemes involved defrauding investors and a Native American tribal entity of tens of millions of dollars through fraudulent bond transactions. It wasreported that some of the proceeds were diverted to acquire financial firms as part of a plan to establish Burnham Financial Group, which identified Hunter Biden as vice chairman.

Hunter was not charged in connection with the scheme, and his lawyer maintained he was unaware his name had been used to promote the fraudulent transactions.

Then-Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said, "Jason Galanis orchestrated two multimillion-dollar fraud schemes, and hid behind a team of co-conspirators to conceal his involvement and defy an SEC ban. He and his co-defendants engaged in market manipulation and the defrauding of shareholders, and they stole a large portion of the proceeds of tribal bonds that were intended to fund economic development projects. Now, Jason Galanis has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term that reflects the magnitude and pervasiveness of his crimes."

Jason Galanis Was Once Dubbed 'P---'s New King'

Savannah Chrisley met Jason Galanis through her work in politics. Fox News/YouTube

Years before his arrest, Galanis made headlines in March 2004 when a publication dubbed him "P---'s New King" over his involvement in a deal to acquire Internet Billing (iBill), the U.S.'s largest processor of payments for online p---------- at the time.

"My role has been a central on in making the transaction come together," said Galanis. "It is possible that peripheral parties could form the wrong impression."

The company had previously been acquired by financial technology firm InterCept for approximately $104million in 2002. InterCept later confirmed that adult entertainment accounted for roughly 85 percent of iBill's annual credit card transactions, which had reached as much as $720million annually.

In 2004, Galanis and former iBill executive Garrett Bender emerged as key figures behind a proposed acquisition, although Media Billing LLC – a subsidiary of Penthouse International Inc. – ultimately acquired the internet billing company.

Jason Galanis Was an Associate of Hunter Biden

Jason Galanis pleaded guilty to fraud in 2020. MEGA

Galanis worked with Hunter and his business partner, Devon Archer.

In March 2024, the convicted fraudster testified virtually before the House Oversight Committee as part of the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into then-President Joe Biden.

A year later, on March 28, 2025, President Donald Trump commuted Galanis' federal prison sentence.

Jason Galanis and Savannah Chrisley Met Through 'the World of Politics'

Savannah Chrisley and Jason Galanis are engaged. MEGA

Chrisley confirmed she and Galanis met "in the world of politics."

He reportedly reached out to Chrisley via text message and congratulated her after the POTUS pardoned her parents , Todd and Julie Chrisley, on May 28, 2025.

"The first text that Jason sent me was, 'Hey, Savannah, it’s just incredible what you did for your family. You never stopped. Fearless person. Congratulations,'" Savannah recalled during the October 27 episode of her podcast.

Jason Galanis and Savannah Chrisley Began Dating in July 2025

Savannah Chrisley and Jason Galanis are expecting their first child together. MEGA

During a May episode of her podcast, Savannah first confirmed she was in a relationship without revealing her boyfriend's identity.

"I am dating someone. I am extremely happy and extremely fulfilled in life. I feel like where I am at in life is the moment that I had always dreamt of but never thought was possible," she said, adding she intended to keep her romance private.

Savannah later revealed she and Jason continued exchanging text messages after their initial contact, with their conversations eventually developing into a romantic relationship.

"When we truly started digging deep into things, it was so much stronger of a connection than either of us ever thought was there," the podcaster added on the Whine Down podcast in June.

Jason Galanis Proposed to Savannah Chrisley in December 2025

Savannah Chrisley said she is nearly 21 weeks pregnant. MEGA

According to Savannah, the businessman popped the question during a trip to the Cayman Islands in December 2025.

"When he gave me the ring, he was like, 'Before I open this, I just want you to know that this is just an expression of love to you. This can be whatever you want it to be. This can be an engagement ring, a promise ring, a cocktail ring for all I care. I just want you to know how much I love you,'" Savannah recalled on her podcast. "And there was no pressure ever put on me to, like, 'You have to accept this as this.'"

Jason Galanis and Savannah Chrisley Are Expecting Their First Child Together

She shared the couple is hoping the baby will arrive on her birthday. @savannahchrisley/Instagram

The reality star announced on Instagram that she and Galanis are expecting their first child together.

"I've prayed for this life. I've cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine," she wrote in the caption.

Savannah added in the post, in part, "J, watching the way you already love and protect our baby before he/she has even entered this world has made me fall in love with you in an entirely new way. Not a single doctor's appointment missed. Constantly caring for me, talking about our baby, and reminding me how beautiful my growing bump is. I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy."

Jason Galanis and Savannah Chrisley Have a 'Bit of an Age Gap'

Savannah Chrisley initially chose to keep her relationship with Galanis out of the public eye. Savannah Chrisley/YouTube

Savannah also addressed the age difference between herself and Jason during the October 27 episode of her Unlocked podcast.

"There is a huge age gap there," she said, adding it was "probably part of the reason why [she] kept a lot of it quiet, because [she knows] how brutal the public can be."

However, Savannah clarified the age gap did not concern her.

"The age difference – so what? I don't care. He does not look his age, nor does he act his age. His body is great. His mind is even sharper," she praised Galanis.