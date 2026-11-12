Dakota Johnson's Dating History: Inside Her Love Life After Actress Is Seen With Machine Gun Kelly

Dakota Johnson's most high-profile relationship was with Chris Martin. MEGA

Dakota Johnson's dating history has a noticeable musical streak.

The actress has never been one to openly discuss the details of her love life, even as her relationships continue to attract attention. In a new interview, she declined to discuss her current romantic status following reports linking her to Role Model. Still, she was more playful when the conversation turned to her history of dating musicians.

"They like me. I don't know what to say," she said. "And I like them."

From her early romance with Noah Gersh to more recent dating rumors involving Machine Gun Kelly, RadarOnline.com can reveal a look back at Johnson's dating history and relationships that have kept fans curious over the years.

Noah Gersh

Dakota Johnson and Noah Gersh were in a long-term relationship. MEGA

One of Johnson's earliest known relationships was with the HoneyChild band member.

A 2015 profile of the actressrevealed the pair had been together for four and a half years. However, it remains unclear exactly when Johnson and Gersh ended their relationship.

Jordan Masterson

Jordan Masterson keeps his love life very private. MEGA

The Fifty Shades of Greyactress struck up a romance with The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Greek actor Jordan Masterson around 2012. Their relationship became public the following year, but they had called it quits by the time the first Fifty Shades movie hit theaters.

In 2013, it was reported that Masterson was uncomfortable with the heightened attention surrounding Johnson after her casting in the film series, particularly because of the explicit scenes.

"Jordan feels taking on such a huge role and the fame that goes with it will mean she needs some help – and that's where Scientology could step in to help her," a source claimed to Grazia Magazine.

Neither Johnson nor Masterson confirmed the claims, and no official explanation for their breakup was ever given.

Matthew Hitt

Dakota Johnson and Matthew Hitt dated on and off for roughly two years. MEGA

Following her split from Masterson, Johnson moved on with Matthew Hitt, whom she dated on and off from 2014 to 2016.

"Dakota and Matthew have dated on and off for the past two years," a source said in June 2016. "They didn't get a chance to see much of each other recently because their work schedules didn't align. She's been up in Vancouver shooting the Fifty Shades trilogy."

Chris Martin

Chris Martin was linked to Sophie Turner after his split from Dakota Johnson. MEGA

Johnson's longest and most high-profile relationship was with Chris Martin.

The Madame Web star and the Coldplay frontman sparked dating rumors when they were spotted grabbing dinner at Sushi Park in Los Angeles in October 2017. They went on to spend nearly eight years together, largely keeping their romance out of the spotlight.

By March 2024, reports claimed Johnson and Martin had quietly been engaged for years but were in no rush to walk down the aisle. However, in June 2025, multiple news outlets reported they had called off their engagement and broken up for good.

A separate insider told a publication that Johnson wanted their relationship to work as she "not only loves Chris, but his two kids, and that loss feels incredibly painful."

"The decision to end things was amicable, but Dakota is finding it hard," the source continued. "Over the past year, it became clear that their relationship had stalled and wasn't moving forward. Having children together didn't seem to be on the cards, and their careers have been pulling them in different directions. Chris has been on tour for three years; his schedule is insane. Settling down, as in Chris properly taking his foot off the pedal, isn't going to happen."

Role Model

Role Model was in a three-year relationship with Emma Chamberlain before Dakota Johnson. MEGA

The Lost Daughter star seemingly entered the dating scene again when she was linked to Role Model after they were spotted at dinner with friends during the 2025 holiday season.

Months after the dating rumors first surfaced, Johnson made an unexpected appearance on his unreleased track Love I You in August.

"I had a lot of names to pick from for that, and then Dakota came to the studio one day, and Mason [Stoops] was like, 'Why don't you do it?' I was like, 'Stop! We're not mixing work and relationships.' She was like, 'I'll do it,' and stood right up and got in the booth and knocked it out better than we could have imagined. So I was like, okay, if she's down – I mean, that's an amazing cameo," he said of Johnson's spoken-word cameo.

Shortly after the musical collaboration, a source claimed the romance had already fizzled out and that they had parted ways "a while ago."

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly was previously engaged to Megan Fox. MEGA

On September 12, Johnson and MGK were spotted arriving together at Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment in New York City. According to TMZ, they likely connected at Swift and Travis Kelce's July wedding at Madison Square Garden.

A source then said the two were "seriously dating" and that the relationship had "moved quickly since they met."

"There was an instant spark, and they have been keeping in touch, talking and FaceTiming every day for the last month," the insider added.

Neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.