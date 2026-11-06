Christa Pike's Attorney Pleaded for Help as Emergency Responders Were Stuck Outside Prison During Botched Execution, Dispatch Audio Reveals

Christa Pike's failed execution sparked an emergency response as her attorney pleaded for lifesaving assistance. @MERCYFORCHRISTA ON INSTRAGRAM/UNSPLASH

Emergency responders were left waiting outside a Tennessee maximum-security prison as attorneys desperately sought medical assistance for death row inmate Christa Pike following a reported failed execution, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to emergency dispatch recordings obtained by Radar from Nashville's Department of Emergency Communications, firefighters and paramedics faced confusion over jurisdiction and security procedures while attempting to respond to the September 30, 2026, emergency at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

Emergency Crews Held Outside Prison Gates

Emergency dispatch audio reveals confusion surrounding Pike's execution and the urgent medical response. UNSPLASH

The recordings capture a tense exchange between emergency communications personnel discussing why firefighters and medical responders had not entered the prison despite reports that Pike remained alive following the execution procedure.

One dispatcher explained that emergency crews were already at the facility but could not proceed without law enforcement.

"We need to send police hot because someone is at the front gate that's telling them that this is real and they need to enter," the dispatcher said, according to the recording.

The dispatcher added that firefighters could not enter without police assistance.

The conversation revealed uncertainty over whether Metropolitan Nashville Police or Tennessee Highway Patrol officers were responsible for escorting emergency personnel into the state-operated prison.

Police Jurisdiction Sparks Confusion

Pike's attorney reported she was still breathing after the execution procedure. @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

As dispatchers attempted to coordinate the response, one official explained Metro Police would not provide an escort because the incident involved a state correctional facility.

The exchange suggested that emergency responders were caught between agencies while officials attempted to determine who had authority to enter the institution.

Another dispatcher described the urgency surrounding the situation.

"There's someone at the gate telling them to come in because ... they need the ambulance and that this is real," the dispatcher said.

The recording also captures discussions about verifying that the emergency was legitimate rather than a false report.

At one point, an official acknowledged that emergency personnel were staged outside the facility but could not confirm whether they had been permitted to enter.

Attorney Reports Pike Still Breathing

Emergency crews reportedly waited outside Riverbend prison for law enforcement assistance. TDOC

In a separate emergency call, an attorney identifying herself as Kelly Gleason, with Tennessee's Office of the Post-Conviction Defender, reported that Pike remained alive after undergoing the execution protocol.

"She's still alive and breathing and needs immediate life-saving care," Gleason told the dispatcher.

The attorney also reported that Pike was unconscious and had been observed snoring.

During the conversation, Gleason described the administration of pentobarbital, the drug used in the execution procedure.

The dispatcher sought additional information as the attorney attempted to secure emergency medical assistance.

Dispatchers Warn Situation Is Escalating

Newly obtained 911 recordings expose confusion between emergency responders and law enforcement officials. @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

The records show that Nashville emergency communications first received notification of the incident at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Over the following half-hour, communications involved Nashville Fire, Metro Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Department of Correction.

At 9:08 p.m., an incoming call was logged from an attorney. In another recording, a dispatcher warned colleagues that Gleason was requesting updates.

"The defense attorney by the name of Kelly Gleason is calling us and asking on an update. So it's escalating," the dispatcher said.

The recordings raise questions about how emergency agencies coordinated their response and whether security procedures delayed access to Pike.

However, the audio reviewed does not establish precisely when medical personnel entered the prison or whether any delay affected Pike's condition.

The newly obtained records provide a firsthand account of the confusion surrounding the emergency response as officials worked to coordinate assistance inside the prison.