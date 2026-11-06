Thomas Markle Sr 'Locked in Crisis Talks with Daughter Amid Abuse Probe', Sources Say

Thomas Markle Sr has entered crisis talks with his daughter Samantha amid an abuse probe. MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr is said to have held a lengthy private meeting with his daughter Samantha at a Florida care facility as investigations into allegations involving child sexual abuse material intensified across three countries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, 45, spent more than three hours with Samantha Markle on Tuesday.

Samantha Markle's Lengthy Visit Raises Questions

Thomas Markle Sr reportedly held a lengthy private meeting with daughter Samantha. MEGA

The visit followed reports Philippine authorities were considering charges after examining material allegedly found among his possessions.

Investigators are also reportedly pursuing leads in Mexico and the United States. Markle denies wrongdoing.

One observer has told us Samantha's visit was unusually lengthy and claimed her public commentary about the allegations had subsequently stopped. The report did not establish what father and daughter discussed, and there is no independent confirmation that the meeting concerned legal strategy or the investigations.

Samantha arrived at the specialist memory care facility with food for her father, according to the newspaper. Her partner, Mark Phillips, had reportedly visited earlier.

Markle was transferred there from a rehabilitation center on Friday after reportedly claiming to have developed dementia.

The diagnosis has not been independently verified.

FBI Reportedly Examines Storage Units

Thomas Markle Jr said he was determined to cooperate with investigators. MEGA

It has also been reported the FBI had been alerted to two storage units in Los Angeles following information provided by Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr, 60.

The newspaper said agents had interviewed him for approximately two hours. It remains unclear whether the units contain relevant evidence or whether any formal US investigation has been announced.

Speaking about the possibility of further discoveries, Markle Jr said: "I dread to think what they might find."

He also said: "It's been a long process but I'm determined to cooperate fully in the hope that justice will be done."

The son previously handed material allegedly recovered from his father's belongings in Cebu City to Philippine police, and told us he was "locked in crisis talks" with Samantha.

According to the report, the collection included photographs and electronic storage devices. Authorities in Mexico are separately said to be examining photographs allegedly found in a storage facility there.

The existence, provenance and contents of the reported material have not been independently established by this article. No charges against Markle Sr were identified in the supplied reporting, and allegations involving photographs do not themselves establish criminal conduct.

Thomas Markle Rejects Allegations

Philippine Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla called the subject a possible serious s-- offender. Jonvic Remulla/Facebook

Philippine interior minister Jonvic Remulla has described the subject of the investigation as a "possible s-- offender of the grossest kind,'". That assessment is an allegation, not a judicial finding.

Markle Sr has rejected the claims, calling them "sick lies."

He has not been convicted of an offense in connection with the reported material.

The former Hollywood lighting director suffered a stroke in 2022. His son later helped care for him in Mexico, and the pair moved to the Philippines in January 2025.

After a blood clot led to the amputation of his left leg, Markle Sr traveled to Florida for treatment.

Meghan's Royal Rift Comes Back Into Focus

Meghan Markle remained estranged from her father following their 2018 family fallout. MEGA

The reported developments have attracted attention because of Markle's connection to the royal family, although Meghan has not been implicated in the allegations.

There is no indication that she participated in Tuesday's reported meeting or the investigations.

His estrangement from Meghan dates to the period surrounding her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 42, when staged paparazzi photographs and subsequent interviews contributed to a breakdown in their relationship.

The Duchess has said she kept her father apart from her children to protect them.