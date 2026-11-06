The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Criticizes ICE 'Overreach' and Non-Traditional Republican Policies Under Trump Administration After Midterms Loss

Alyssa Farah Griffin recently weighed in on the results of the 2026 midterm election. MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin shared her unfiltered take on the results of the 2026 midterm election, RadarOnline.com can report.

During a recent episode of the Behind the Table podcast, the former White House staffer blamed Donald Trump's immigration policies and divisive ICE enforcement tactics for Democrats' historic victory. According to her, the POTUS, 80, took things too far, leaving longtime conservative voters no choice but to turn their backs on his administration.

Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Out Trump

Alyssa Farah Griffin specifically pointed to Trump administration ICE enforcement in her criticism. MEGA

“When you see deep ruby red pockets of the country rejecting this presidency, it’s because of policies he chose to put in place, which are not traditionally Republican policies," Griffin began. "And then I would add the ICE enforcement."

“I did not grow up in a Republican party where we basically betrayed immigrants, and we wanted them out of this country, and we hated the ones who were here illegally," she added.

“That is not what George Bush stood for," Griffin argued. "That’s not what John McCain stood for. That’s not what Mitt Romney stood on."

Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Trump Administration 'Overreached'

Alyssa Farah Griffin said voters 'sent a message' in the midterms. MEGA

“They overreached, and they thought that this sort of casual, frankly, racism that permeates a lot of this administration was how a lot of the country feels," she explained. "And we don’t."

"We sent a message," Griffin asserted. "We wanted the border secured. We do not want to see the ICE enforcement that we’ve seen.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin Says There's 'No Coming Back' for Trump

Alyssa Farah Griffin criticized Donald Trump's 'legacy.' MEGA

“One of the most striking images that I saw from last night, I forgot to pull it up on the show, was people putting their ‘I voted’ stickers at the spot where Alex Pretti was killed and at the spot where Renée Good was and others," she added. "It was literally saying they are not here to vote, but we are voting for you and for what your death represented."

“Politicians take this idea of ‘I was elected,’ and then they want to go to the most extreme version of what that could mean," Griffin concluded. "And this is Donald Trump’s legacy now. There’s no coming back from this.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin Predicts End of the MAGA Movement

Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested this could be the 'beginning of the end' for MAGA. MEGA

Griffin echoed this sentiment on The View on Wednesday, November 3.

She labeled the Democrats' big win the "beginning of the end of the MAGA movement," theorizing that both J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio would likely struggle greatly if they decide to run for president in 2028.