Ellen DeGeneres Slammed Over $5,000 Donation to Late Producer's GoFundMe After Sharing Tearful Tribute Video

Matthew Wright was Ellen's producer for almost 20 years. ELLEN DEGENERES/INSTAGRAM; GOFUNDME

Ellen DeGeneres was faced with severe backlash over the amount of money she donated to her longtime producer's family after his sudden death, RadarOnline.com can report.

Matt Wright produced The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2006 to 2022, when it concluded. To raise funds for the 52-year-old's funeral and transporting his body home, his family started a GoFundMe. DeGeneres, who has a net worth of around $500million, only donated $5,000.

Outrage Erupts Over Contribution Amount

The 68-year-old's donation amount sparked outrage across social media.

"Buddy if my best friend died, his wife would be begging me to stop taking care of them. I'm paying funeral expenses, I'm setting up accounts for their son, I'm giving her mortgage/rent money to get them through. $5000 with her net worth is almost insulting," one Reddit user wrote.

On X, another person said, "I am questioning why someone with that kind of wealth wouldn't simply offer to cover the funeral expenses and spare his grieving family the burden of asking strangers for help."

A third person called her "so slimy."

Others Defend Donation

The former talk show host's donation amount has been the subject of debate. GOFUNDME

Other users thought the criticism was uncalled for, as DeGeneres still donated thousands of dollars to the fundraiser.

"If I were loaded, I might make a moderate public donation, while also making a donation in private. This way, I would not be dissuading any other potential GFM donors, and avoiding looking like I’m after applause," one commenter reasoned.

DeGeneres Remembers Wright in Emotional Video Tribute

DeGeneres honored her longtime producer and friend on Instagram. MEGA

In an emotional Instagram video shared on November 2, DeGeneres honored her producer and friend.

"He was funny. God, he made me laugh. He would surprise me with things that he did all the time. He was smart. He was kind," the teary DeGeneres said. "Everyone loved him. I loved him. And it's just shocking, it's shocking."

She described him as an "amazing guy" who was the "glue" to her talk show.

DeGeneres also revealed that the two had been preparing to work on another project.

GoFundMe Honors Producer's Life

Wright worked on many shows throughout his career. MEGA

Per the GoFundMe, the producer died "suddenly but peacefully in his sleep" on Oct. 30. It is currently unclear what led to his death.

In the tribute, Wright's loved ones focused on his life instead of his passing.

"Matt’s exemplary career in daytime television began with an internship on The Sally Jesse Raphael Show. From there, he went on to produce thousands of hours of television for daytime juggernauts like The View, The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show," the GoFundMe reads.

Despite his success, the 52-year-old "was keenly aware" of where he came from, visiting home to celebrate holidays and see friends and family.

The tribute also discussed Wright's passion for travel, his love for his mother, and his love story with his husband Justin.