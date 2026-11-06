Lara Trump Supports J.D. Vance's Criticism of Iran War After Midterms Loss: 'This Was a Big Problem for Americans'

Lara Trump supported J.D. Vance's criticism of the conflict in Iran. MEGA

Lara Trump voiced her support for Vice President J.D. Vance's claim that the Iran war was why Republicans lost in the midterms, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a lengthy X post, the veep said that before the election, he spoke to a pollster who told him that "a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats."

J.D. Vance Blames Defeat on Iran War

JD Vance said the 'real reason' his party lost was the Iran war. MEGA

The issues Vance said these voters wanted fixed before voting Republican again were to "end the war," "focus on cost of living/inflation," put the United States "first" and "change" the current "relationship with Israel."

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance continued.

Lara Trump Defends Vance and Father-in-Law

Lara Trump defended the president. MEGA

During a recent appearance on Fox and Friends, Lara, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, agreed with Vance.

“There is something we have to address here, which is that we are never going to have a true path forward for our party if we don’t talk about why we lost,” she shared.

However, she also defended the POTUS.

"Look, the president has also said, yes, the Iran war hurt us. Yes, I understand this was a big problem for Americans, but he's also said, Brian, I would do it again," she stated.

The President's daughter-in-law gave him "a lot of credit" for pursuing the Iran war despite knowing it would be "a political loser" for him.

She further noted that various presidents have "(kicked) this can down the road" for years, but her father-in-law made sure "Iran could never develop a nuclear weapon."

GOP Suffers Historic Midterm Defeat

The Democrats saw many victories during the midterms. MEGA

The Republican Party saw historic losses in the midterms this week.

In traditionally red states, including Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas, Democrats took Senate and governor seats that have belonged to Republicans for decades.

Democrats also have taken control of the House, which has been Republican-dominated since Trump won the 2024 election.

Broken Campaign Promises Alienate Voters

Former MAGA supporters have broken with Trump over the conflict in Iran. MEGA

Some critics have suggested that Trump and his administration have not followed through on campaign promises.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, during Trump's inauguration speech, he said America "will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent, and totally unpredictable."

Additionally, when he accepted his win in November 2024, he explicitly stated, "They said, 'He will start a war.' I’m not going to start a war. I’m going to stop wars."

Since February, the conflict with Iran has put the president at odds with some of his former supporters, including Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have both spoken out fiercely against the war.