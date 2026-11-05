Inside Sally Field's Battle With Osteoporosis — After Diagnosis Left Her Wondering 'How Could This Be Happening?'

Sally Field turns 80 years old on November 6. MEGA

Sally Field was not expecting to be diagnosed with osteoporosis in her late 50s, but she's gone on to use her platform to raise awareness about the illness.

One day before the award-winning Hollywood star's 80th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits her battle with the bone disease.

What Is Osteoporosis?

Sally Field was diagnosed with osteoporosis in 2005. MEGA

The Mrs. Doubtfire actress, 79, was first told that she had osteoporosis in 2005.

According to the Mayo Clinic, osteoporosis occurs when "creation of new bone doesn't keep up with the loss of old bone" and causes bones to "become weak and brittle" to the point that, in certain circumstances, even mild or moderate activity can risk breaks.

Common injury spots include the "hip, wrist or spine."

Osteoporosis is also often called the "silent disease," as there are not always immediate, clear symptoms.

'How Could This Be Happening?'

Sally Field recalled being baffled by the diagnosis due to her healthy lifestyle. MEGA

When Field was given the surprising diagnosis, she recalled thinking, "How could this be happening?"

"I was always exercising, never smoked, and took calcium supplements," she explained in a 2019 interview. "I believed I was doing everything possible to ward off osteoporosis, but I learned many genetic conditions are impossible to stave off, no matter how healthy you are."

'My Bones Appeared to Be Getting Steadily Thinner'

Sally Field began taking supplements and medication to help her bones. MEGA

"I was amazed at how quickly a woman could go from being at risk to having full-fledged osteoporosis," the Flying Nun star said at the time. "My bones appeared to be getting steadily thinner without any signs or symptoms I could see or feel."

Dr. Steven Goldstein, who has not treated Field, noted, "The older you get, the more bone loss speeds up and bone building slows down."

As she combated the effects of the disease, Field took to doing weight-bearing exercises and making sure that she was eating calcium-rich foods. She also took daily calcium and vitamin D supplements.

Sally Field's Condition Improved After 1 Year of Medication

Sally Field went from running to walking after she suffered knee issues. MEGA

A medication that has improved her condition is Boniva, which can help strengthen bones.

"After a year, my bone density test indicated that my bone loss from osteoporosis had stopped," Field shared.

At the time, the actress continued to exercise, but sometimes it looked different than it used to.

"I’ve always been heavy into yoga, gardening and running, although now that my knees are bad, I’ve switched to walking," she explained. "I’ve also been lifting weights since I’ve noticed it’s harder to keep my muscles toned as I get older."

According to one of Field's friends, "Sally doesn’t want to shatter bones, so she watches what she eats, works out regularly and takes her medication scrupulously."