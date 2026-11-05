Trump’s Inner Circle on Alert as GOP Leader Warns of Democratic 'Retribution', According to Letter

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has sounded the alarm over potential Democratic retaliation against President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, warning of political consequences as tensions escalate in Washington. MEGA

President Donald Trump's political allies are being warned to brace for a wave of Democratic investigations as House Republican leadership scrambles to prepare for a potential congressional showdown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a November 5 letter obtained by Radar, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise urged Republican committee chairmen to use their remaining time in power to prepare for investigations targeting Trump, his family, Cabinet officials, and political allies.

GOP Leader Sounds the Alarm

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise warned Republicans to prepare for potential Democratic investigations targeting Trump's administration. MEGA

In the letter, Scalise warned that Democrats could unleash aggressive congressional investigations if they take control of the House of Representatives in January.

"Unfortunately, that means we need to begin preparing for House Democrats to control the committee gavels next Congress," Scalise wrote.

The Louisiana Republican accused Democrats of preparing to use their congressional authority to pursue political retaliation against the administration.

"Although they ran on affordability, it is clear the main focus of their new majority will be retribution and unleashing countless witch hunts under the guise of 'oversight,'" he claimed.

Scalise also warned that Democrats have signaled an intention to impeach Trump, although the letter did not establish that House Democratic leadership had formally committed to impeachment proceedings.

Trump Family and Cabinet Officials in the Crosshairs

President Donald Trump and his inner circle could face heightened congressional scrutiny, Scalise warned. MEGA

The Republican leader suggested the potential investigations could extend far beyond the president himself.

"They will use their oversight authorities to harass the President, his family, cabinet officials, and they will seek to destroy our allies," Scalise alleged. He told committee chairmen they would become a critical part of the Republican Party's response.

"You all will be a key line of defense in this fight," he wrote.

Scalise urged lawmakers to identify officials, administration programs, conservative partners, and industry leaders who could face scrutiny under Democratic-controlled committees.

The instructions suggest Republican leadership is already considering how future investigations could affect individuals and organizations associated with Trump's administration.

Republicans Ordered to Prepare Defense Strategy

Scalise urged Republican committee leaders to prepare for potential Democratic oversight investigations. MEGA

Scalise outlined several steps Republican committee leaders should take before the next Congress begins.

Among his recommendations was creating an inventory of potential Democratic oversight targets, including investigations Democrats have already launched.

He also instructed chairmen to identify administration officials and outside organizations likely to become subjects of congressional inquiries.

The letter went further, directing Republicans to examine how recent Supreme Court decisions and an August 2026 opinion from the White House Office of Legal Counsel could affect future oversight battles.

Those legal references could become significant as Republicans evaluate how to respond to congressional requests for testimony, records, and other information.

Impeachment Battle Looms

The U.S. Capitol could become the center of a renewed impeachment battle as Republicans brace for a possible Democratic House majority. MEGA

The warning comes amid renewed political attention surrounding potential impeachment efforts against Trump. A separate draft resolution circulating online proposes seven articles of impeachment involving immigration enforcement, tariffs, and other administration policies.

However, the document does not establish that impeachment articles have been formally introduced in Congress or endorsed by Democratic leadership.

Scalise closed his letter by encouraging Republicans to coordinate with administration officials and outside partners in preparing for future oversight battles.

The emerging confrontation signals that the next Congress could bring a bitter struggle over presidential accountability, congressional investigative powers, and the legal boundaries of executive authority.