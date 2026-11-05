Kim Kardashian Mocked by Critics as She Delays Law 'Career' After Exam Fail

Kim Kardashian is facing mockery as she delayed her law career after an exam fail. MEGA

Kim Kardashian is facing renewed criticism of her legal ambitions after admitting she is too busy to retake the California bar exam, despite insisting she remains determined to become a qualified attorney.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 46-year-old reality television star, who announced her legal ambitions in 2019, completed California's four-year Law Office Study Program in 2025 but subsequently failed the bar examination.

Kim Kardashian Delays Bar Exam Again

Kim Kardashian faced fresh criticism after postponing her next California bar exam. MEGA

Kim is now balancing her SKIMS business, filming commitments, acting projects and raising four children, leaving little time to prepare for another attempt.

Kim recently said: "I am always thinking about the bar."

She added: "I'm going to take my time and wait until the moment is right, when I have some free time to focus on it."

Her decision to postpone the examination has left her legal ambitions unresolved, although the star has repeatedly emphasized that she has no intention of abandoning the qualification.

A source close to the Kardashian family said: "Kim has spent years telling everyone how seriously she takes becoming a lawyer, but there is growing skepticism about whether she will ever actually qualify. She has the money and resources to pursue almost anything, so saying she cannot find time to study is bound to raise eyebrows. At some point, people are going to question whether this is a genuine career ambition or simply another part of her celebrity image.

"There is an obvious irony in Kim playing a lawyer on television while putting her own legal qualifications on hold. She has worked hard to get this far, but the contrast is difficult to ignore. Acting the part is one thing – passing one of the toughest professional examinations in America is quite another. It has inevitably opened her up to ridicule, with people asking whether this is really a 'career' for her.

"Kim knows there are people waiting for her to fail, and the longer she delays another attempt, the more ammunition she gives her critics. She has built her reputation on proving people wrong, which makes this particularly frustrating. She wants to be taken seriously in the legal world, but until she passes the bar, there will always be questions about whether she can make that transition."

"Despite the criticism, Kim has not abandoned the idea of becoming a lawyer. She genuinely believes she can pass, but her business commitments and family responsibilities have made finding time incredibly difficult. She understands that another failure would attract attention, although she is equally aware that walking away now would allow her critics to claim she never intended to finish what she started.

"Kim has spent years telling everyone how seriously she takes becoming a lawyer, but there is growing skepticism about whether she will ever actually qualify. She has the money and resources to pursue almost anything, so saying she cannot find time to study is bound to raise eyebrows. At some point, people are going to question whether this is a genuine career ambition or simply another part of her celebrity image.

"There is an obvious irony in Kim playing a lawyer on television while putting her own legal qualifications on hold. She has worked hard to get this far, but the contrast is difficult to ignore. Acting the part is one thing – passing one of the toughest professional examinations in America is quite another. It has inevitably opened her up to ridicule.

"Kim knows there are people waiting for her to fail, and the longer she delays another attempt, the more ammunition she gives her critics. She has built her reputation on proving people wrong, which makes this particularly frustrating. She wants to be taken seriously in the legal world, but until she passes the bar, there will always be questions about whether she can make that transition."

"Despite the criticism, Kim has not abandoned the idea of becoming a lawyer. She genuinely believes she can pass, but her business commitments and family responsibilities have made finding time incredibly difficult. She understands that another failure would attract attention, although she is equally aware that she is walking a fine line."

Acting as a Lawyer While Pursuing the Real Thing

Sarah Paulson defended Kim and predicted she would become a great lawyer. MEGA

Kim is currently promoting All's Fair, the legal drama in which she stars, while continuing to film her family's reality series, The Kardashians.

The contrast between portraying a lawyer on television and struggling to qualify professionally has become an unavoidable feature of her unconventional career transition.

However, her co-star Sarah Paulson, 51, has publicly defended Kim's determination and expressed confidence in her abilities.

She said: "She's going to be a great lawyer. She will."

Her Father's Legacy Inspired Law Career

Kim Kardashian followed an unconventional path inspired by her late father, Robert. MEGA

Kim's interest in the profession follows the career of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who represented O.J. Simpson during his widely publicized 1995 murder trial.

Her route into law has been unusually demanding. Rather than attending a conventional law school, she pursued California's apprenticeship-based training system.

She previously needed four attempts to pass the preliminary examination, commonly called the baby bar, finally succeeding in 2021.

Kim subsequently described the achievement as something that "wasn't easy or handed to me."

She also reflected on her father's influence, saying he would have been "so proud" and "so shocked to know that this is my path now, but he would've been my best study partner."

Obama Offers Encouragement After Setback

Barack Obama reportedly encouraged Kim by sharing Michelle Obama's exam experience. MEGA

Following her latest examination setback, Kim received encouragement from prominent political and legal figures.

Former President Barack Obama, 65, reportedly reassured her during a charity dinner by discussing his wife Michelle Obama's own difficulties with the examination.

Kim told Complex magazine: "Afterwards, so many people told me about others who hadn't passed, and offered encouragement. Even at a charity dinner, Obama told me Michelle didn't pass on her first try."

She also cited accounts involving Hillary Clinton, 79, and Kamala Harris, 62, as examples of prominent figures who encountered difficulties qualifying.

Kim initially suggested she would never repeat the examination, citing the substantial demands on her time and energy.

However, she subsequently reconsidered that decision and resumed studying, despite acknowledging the challenge of accommodating preparation around her professional responsibilities.

She told Complex: "One day, I'll retake it. I don't know when; I have to find the time. But I don't think I could live with myself if I don't try again. I can't pass up the opportunity. I didn't come this far just to give up."