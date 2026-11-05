JonBenét Ramsey Murder Case: Brother Burke Speaks Out for First Time in 10 Years

JonBenét Ramsey's family has never stopped trying to track down her killer. MEGA, 60 MINUTES AUSTRALIA/YOUTUBE

JonBenet Ramsey's older brother has not given up hope of solving his sister's murder that happened nearly 30 years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The reclusive sibling, who hasn't spoken publicly about the harrowing Christmas-time crime in 10 years, said he believes the key to cracking the case may be closer than ever.

Burke Ramsey Ends His Silence

Older brother Burke Ramsey claimed DNA evidence needs to be investigated. DR. PHIL/YOUTUBE

Burke Ramsey was just nine years old when his six-year-old sister was strangled in their family's Boulder, Colorado, mansion over the Christmas holiday in 1996. He confesses he still mourns the devastating loss.

"It's the most tragic, personal, awful thing to happen in my life… that anybody could imagine happening to them," he said in an interview, acknowledging that there is still global interest in the true crime mystery. "It's tough to have it come up every 10 years or so. It just brings all that pain back, you know. But I want this solved."

JonBenét's story will soon return to the spotlight as ABC journalist Diane Sawyer revisits the case in JonBenét Ramsey: Race Against Time, Who Is ‘Unknown Male 1’?, which premieres Friday, Nov. 6.

Netflix is also preparing a new 8-part drama series called The Mother of JonBenét Ramsey, starring Melissa McCarthy playing Patsy Ramsey. The show will debut on the streaming service Dec. 10.

DNA Could Provide Much-Needed Answers

JonBenét was found dead on Dec, 26, 1996. @JONBENET.RAMSEY.OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

As Radar readers know, a suspect in the murder has never been charged, though plenty of names have been tossed around, including Burke and his parents, Patsy and John. However, DNA testing of JonBenét's clothing and fingernails cleared the family in 2008, while also pointing to an "unknown male intruder."

Burke, now 39, is convinced that DNA evidence holds the answers to identifying that man.

"We need to find that match. It's the best evidence we have," he said. "It was underneath her fingernails, and it didn't match any of us. It's probably the person who did it, you know, and it's the best chance we have to solve this."

JonBenét's brother is adamant that her murder be solved.

"I don't know much about the scientific nitty-gritty, and it's hard to learn the details of the case, because it is emotionally taxing, but they need to send those samples to different labs again and keep testing," he insisted. "Find the match. That will go a long way to bringing justice. It's been 30 years and enough is enough."

Burke Ramsey Says His Family Is Innocent

Burke was just nine years old when his six-year-old sister was killed. NETFLIX

JonBenet's body was found by her father in a basement wine cellar at the family's sprawling five-bedroom home in Boulder, Colorado, on December 26, 1996. Her mouth was covered with black duct tape and a knotted nylon cord was wrapped around her neck. The child beauty queen also had an large fracture in her skull.

Her parents called 911 after finding a ransom note in the home demanding $118,000. However, the Ramseys found themselves to be the prime early suspects in the crime, as they were the only people in the large home at the time.

Burke is quick to point out, "The DNA says we didn't do it. I know none of my family did it."

Pointing to himself, he emphasized, "I didn't do it."

Burke Ramsey Pledges to Do What He Can to Help

Burke said that after so many years, and with so many new advances in technology, there's no excuse for why the tragedy has not been solved.

"You know, it's like, stop. There was this energy looking at the family, but the DNA is sitting right there," Burke noted, adding that he is willing to do whatever he can to help close the case.

"I'm an open book," he declared. "I've told everybody everything I know. And if I can help in any way, I'm all ears."