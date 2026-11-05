Epstein-Linked Billionaire Leon Black Claims He Spent $775,000 on Security After Receiving Death Threats in Lawsuit Against Congressman

Billionaire Leon Black faces renewed scrutiny over his past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. MEGA

Billionaire financier Leon Black claims he was forced to spend more than $775,000 on private security after receiving chilling death threats amid his escalating legal battle with a prominent Democratic congressman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Apollo Global Management co-founder filed a bombshell defamation lawsuit against California Rep. Robert Garcia on November 4, accusing the lawmaker of making false statements linking him to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities.

Billionaire Claims His Life Is in Danger

Leon Black claims he spent more than $775,000 on security following alleged death threats. MEGA

In the 30-page federal complaint filed in New York, Black alleges that Garcia's televised accusations unleashed a torrent of threatening messages, forcing him to take extraordinary measures to protect himself and his family.

Black claims he retained private security firm Max Security for executive protection, residential security, intelligence gathering and tactical monitoring.

The complaint states that his security expenses exceeded $775,000 between June and October 2026, with ongoing costs surpassing $100,000 monthly.

According to the filing, the security firm assessed the physical risk facing Black and his family as "HIGH."

Disturbing Death Threats Revealed

Black alleges threats escalated amid renewed scrutiny of his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein. MEGA

The lawsuit details several disturbing messages allegedly directed at Black, including a September 8 voicemail urging the billionaire to take his own life.

Another caller allegedly threatened physical violence in a September 5 message.

"I'm going to choke that f---er," the caller reportedly warned.

On October 27, an individual allegedly posted a message on X describing Black as a child abuser and suggesting he should face a public execution. Black's attorneys claim the threats have created an ongoing security crisis for the financier and his family.

However, the complaint does not establish that Garcia personally directed or encouraged the threats.

Congressman Accused of Spreading False Epstein Claims

Rep. Robert Garcia faces a defamation lawsuit over statements linking Black to Epstein's alleged crimes. MEGA

The legal showdown stems from Garcia's appearances on MS NOW, including a September 14 interview with Stephanie Ruhle.

During the broadcast, Garcia allegedly claimed that survivors had identified Black as someone involved in Epstein's trafficking network and the abuse of women.

Black vehemently denies those allegations. His attorneys point to an independent investigation commissioned by Apollo that found no evidence connecting him to Epstein's criminal activities. The investigation also documented that Black paid Epstein approximately $158million for tax and estate-planning services.

Black maintains he severed ties with Epstein in 2018, months before the disgraced financier's 2019 arrest and death.

Black Demands Millions in Damages

Black is seeking at least $7.5million in damages in his federal defamation lawsuit. MEGA

Beyond the security expenses, Black alleges Garcia's statements damaged his business reputation and caused prospective investors to abandon financial opportunities.

His attorneys claim Garcia ignored an October 19 demand to retract the disputed statements despite his office acknowledging receipt. Black is seeking at least $2.5million in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages.

The lawsuit also argues Garcia's television appearances were outside his official congressional duties and therefore should not receive legislative immunity protections.

The allegations have not been adjudicated, and Garcia's response to the complaint was not included in the filing.