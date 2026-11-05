'The View' Co-hosts Celebrate 'Beginning of the End' of MAGA After GOP Midterms Losses

The women of 'The View' recently shared their thoughts on Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress. MEGA

The women of The View have a lot to say about Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress in the recent midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The co-hosts weighed in during the Wednesday, November 4, episode of the hit morning show, as they made it clear that they were thrilled with the election results.

Joy Behar Jokes Trump 'Finally United the Country'

Joy Behar mocked Donald Trump after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress. MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg kicked the conversation off by giving the American people their flowers for getting out and voting.

“It is due to the American public, to the American voters, that we are sitting and smiling and celebrating as we are,” she declared. “This was not, as a lot of folks have been saying, left nor right — this was American.”

Joy Behar then jumped in to mock the President about the historic victory.

"Donald Trump has finally united the country,” she quipped. “We’ve been waiting all this time. He can look at every Republican a-- as they walk out the door.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Ready for New Leadership

Alyssa Farah Griffin believes the midterm election was the 'beginning of the end' for the MAGA movement. MEGA

As for former White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin, she called the midterm election results “the beginning of the end of the MAGA movement."

“The pendulum always swings in American politics," she explained. "As a resistance Republican who’s been waiting for this moment, I’m so excited for what the future could hold."

“I don’t believe in these tariffs that have cost people more money than we can afford, this war in Iran is a disaster, the ICE tactics that we’ve seen the enforcements are inhumane and against my values," Griffin continued. "I’m ready to see some new leadership.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin Suspects Republicans Will Look Beyond MAGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin believes J.D. Vance will have a hard time securing a GOP presidential nomination. MEGA

Griffin went on to predict that both J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio will have a hard time securing the Republican presidential nomination slot in 2028, as Republicans may be "looking beyond this MAGA movement."

"It failed us, and it turned the deepest red pockets of the country blue for the first time," she noted.

Sunny Hostin Attributes Democrats' Victory to 'Collective Struggle'

Sunny Hostin says Americans are currently facing a 'collective struggle.' MEGA

Sunny Hostin agreed, attributing the Democrats' win to the "collective struggle" people in the United States are facing.

“It seems like in this country and all over the world, when one group is suffering, not everyone can feel their pain,” she expressed. “Some people feel like, well, that’s not my struggle. In this country, in this time in history, there was a collective struggle in America.”