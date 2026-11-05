Trump Reportedly Gives Young Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Personal New Role

Natalie Harp has taken on a deeply close new role with her boss Donald Trump. MEGA

Donald Trump executive aide Natalie Harp appears to have been granted even more power, as she's seemingly now screening the president's personal phone calls amid claims that their close relationship is "unhealthy," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 80-year-old president regularly picks up his cell phone and chats with reporters, but an incident caught live on Tuesday, November 3's midterm election night sparked questions about whether that direct access had ended.

Donald Trump Frequently Takes Phone Calls From Journalists

Donald Trump has admitted to giving out his personal cell phone number to numerous reporters. MEGA

Trump has personally shared his number with journalists, and reporters have routinely called him directly to ask questions or get comments.

Meet the Press host Kristen Welker even told a Semafor editor that "she’d gotten the number the old-fashioned way: asking Trump for it personally."

But that level of accessibility seemingly changed on election night, when Politico reporter Dasha Burns called Trump on his personal line during live election coverage and was met with a woman screening the calls.

Burns, who has interviewed the president several times, told her colleagues, "Let's, let's try to call the president. We've been talking about him. Let's see if he picks up," although a fellow reporter noted Trump "might be a little busy."

Natalie Harp Seemingly Screened Trump's Calls on Election Night

Natalie Harp appeared to screen Politico reporter Dasha Burns' phone call to Trump's private line. POLITICO/YOUTUBE

After several rings, a woman's voice picked up and stated in a cold tone, "Hi, may I ask who's calling?"

When Burns identified herself, several seconds passed before she asked, "Hello?" making sure the call was still active, as the woman on the other end of the line snapped back, "One moment, please."

Shortly thereafter, Trump got on the line and greeted her, saying, "Hi Dasha, how are you?"

They went on to have a candid discussion as Burns asked, "What do you think happened with your party tonight?" referring to the GOP drubbing at the hands of Democrats.

Trump claimed, "I wasn't on the ballot, and we didn't get the people out, but I wasn't on the ballot. And if I was on the ballot, we would have won."

Natalie Harp Accused of Having 'Unhealthy' Bond With Trump

Natalie Harp's own brother claimed she has a 'very unhealthy' relationship with her boss. MEGA

Harp's nonstop presence by Trump's side has been called "unhealthy" by critics, who view their working relationship as a little too close.

Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff called her the president's "security blanket" while Harp's estranged brother, Preston, claimed his sibling had an "unhealthy obsession" with the tycoon.

As for Harp reportedly taking on the role of his personal phone screener, the president previously admitted that handing out his private number to reporters was "the stupidest thing I ever did," griping that his phone was ringing off the hook with journalists nearly every four minutes.

Jimmy Kimmel Mocked Natalie Harp and Trump

Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, played Natalie Harp in an election night skit. MEGA, JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmelmercilessly mocked Harp's doting devotion to Trump in his election night show, with the comedian's wife and show head writer, Molly McNearney, donning a platinum blonde wig to play the assistant.

She carried a bag of golf clubs over one shoulder in a nod to Trump's beloved sport, and a massive bag with an electronic printer in the other.

After Kimmel announced her as "my assistant Natalie," McNearney went on to excitedly exclaim, "Silly. I'm more than an assistant. I'm a friend and a confidant. I'm a doula, a life coach, a wet nurse. I'm the person who sniffs your body botbot when we're all clean," she cheerfully replied while bending down to sniff her husband's backside.