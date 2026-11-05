Katy Perry Says She Found Out 'Real Truth' Behind Russell Brand Divorce in Resurfaced 2013 Interview

In a 2013 interview, Katy Perry discussed her split from Russell Brand. MEGA

More than 10 years ago, Katy Perry opened up about her 2012 divorce from Russell Brand and hinted that what really caused it had yet to be revealed publicly, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Roar singer, 42, and the Get Him to the Greek actor, 51, met in 2008 and said "I do" in 2010. However, their relationship was short-lived. They divorced after just over a year of marriage.

Katy Perry Hinted at What Caused Russell Brand Split

In 2013, Katy Perry admitted that she used to feel 'a lot of responsibility' for the end of their relationship. MEGA

"At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal, and they're like, I can't handle the equalness," the pop icon said at the time.

"He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour," she added. "So, that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting."

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending," Perry admitted. "But then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day."

“I let go, and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me," she recalled. "So I have moved on from that.”

Truth Behind Their Divorce Remains Unclear

Sources wonder why Katy Perry didn't sound the alarm about her ex, Russell Brand. MEGA

It remains unclear what the Firework singer was referring to in her past remarks, but there has since been speculation about whether she could have blown the whistle on any of her ex-husband's potentially bad behavior.

"The feeling is, if she knew about what sort of man he was, why didn’t she say anything," a Hollywood insider told Radar back in 2023.

As previously reported, Brand has since been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Perry has not publicly made a statement on the allegations against Brand, and there is no evidence the singer was aware of any wrongdoing.

Russell Brand Faces 'Significant' Prison Time

On November 5, 2026, Russell Brand was convicted of one count of r-pe and three counts of sexual assault. MEGA

Perry's interview resurfaced after Brand was convicted of one count of r-pe and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday, November 5.

Additionally, Brand was acquitted of two counts of r-pe and one count of attempted indecent assault in the high-profile U.K. trial. He was denied bail.

The actor's sentencing has been scheduled for Monday, November 9. According to Judge Joel Bennathan, he faces a “significant” prison term.

Detective Superintendent Speaks Out

Russell Brand's sentencing is set for November 9, 2026. MEGA

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of London’s Metropolitan Police called the conviction “a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them.”

“Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women,” Furphy asserted. “As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement.”