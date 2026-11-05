Trump's Top Strategists Joked About Cyanide Pills on Private Video Call 6 Days Before GOP Midterm Defeat, According to Report

Trump's top strategists reportedly turned to gallows humor to brace themselves for the midterm election. MEGA

Donald Trump's top strategists turned to gallows humor to buffer themselves in the days before the midterm elections when they saw the massive Democratic blue tsunami approaching, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bleak talk on a conference call included a joke about taking cyanide pills, while others said they were "getting their affairs in order" ahead of Democrats taking back the House and Senate in blowout numbers.

Trump Strategist Claimed He Was 'Getting His Affairs in Order'

Trump's top strategists reportedly braced themselves for the election losses with dark jokes. MEGA

The New York Times published a report on Thursday, November 5, that six days before the elections on Tuesday, November 3, a video conference call turned to talk of cyanide, with Trump's chief pollster, Tony Fabrizio, asking, "Do you want the white pill first, or the black pill first?"

Strategist James Blair then sent a chilling warning, declaring, "I'm getting my affairs in order. I suggest everybody else do the same."

His ominous remark was met with uneasy, nervous laughter from others on the line, according to four people who participated in the conversation.

GOP Strategist Warned: 'I Have Seen the Enemy and It Is Us'

Trump's top strategists lamented the poor quality of his handpicked candidates prior to the midterms. MEGA

Dark humor continued throughout the half-hour phone call as jokes were made about "funeral arrangements, prison food, presidential pardons, even a brief riff on fleeing the country," according to the outlet.

Fabrizio reportedly snarked, "Maybe we could get asylum in Israel," which has remained America's close ally under Trump.

Blair allegedly cracked, "At least Bibi won. He’ll protect us," referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the country's recent elections.

On another call ahead of the election, the group lamented the poor quality of the unpopular candidates Trump backed in many races.

“I have seen the enemy. And it is us," Blair told others on a call, while Fabrizio agreed, "In many places."

Trump Warned to Fix Issues With Iran or Risk Losing Midterms

Trump's strategists had reportedly been warning him since the summer to change course on Iran. MEGA

Blair had already sounded the alarm over the summer, circulating a grim presentation among top West Wing officials that showed the dramatic Republican political fallout from the highly unpopular Iran war that caused U.S. gas prices to soar.

One slide reportedly showed Democrats surging ahead of Republicans as fighting raged, only for their lead to narrow during periods of negotiations over a potential agreement with the Islamic Regime.

But when the cease-fire collapsed, Republicans' polling numbers plunged again. By late July, Democrats had surged to a commanding 10-point lead on the congressional ballot, spelling serious trouble for the GOP.

His data showed that Republicans still had a fighting chance of clinging to the House only if Democrats' polling lead shrank to four points, but a slide warned, "But that won’t happen without an extended cease-fire, Hormuz open & gas prices falling."

J.D. Vance Distances Himself From Iran War After Midterm Defeat

J.D. Vance openly criticized Trump's war on Iran following the GOP's election losses. MEGA

The polling proved true as the Democrats took back both the House and Senate in overwhelming numbers.

The paper reported that on election day, before polls closed, Trump privately asked, "If we never went into Iran, what do you think would happen in the midterms?"

The day after the elections, Vice President J.D. Vance openly broke from the president and wrote in a lengthy X post, "The reason we lost is the war," adding that voters' top priorities were ending the war, tackling soaring living costs and inflation, putting America first, and overhauling the United States' relationship with Israel.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., shared Vance's post, writing, "Every word of this is 💯💯💯."