Russell Brand Faces Sexual Assault Allegations on New York Film Set After Being Found Guilty of 4 Charges in London Trial

Russell Brand still faces sexual Assault allegation in New York. MEGA

Russell Brand's legal troubles are not over yet, RadarOnline.com can report, after the disgraced comedian was found guilty of r-pe and sexual assault in a London court.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star still faces a civil lawsuit in New York, where he is accused of assaulting an actress on the set of his 2010 movie Arthur.

Russell Brand Faces Allegations in London and New York

The comedian was found guilty of r-pe and assault in London on November 5. MEGA

Just days before learning his fate in the U.K., Brand and movie studio Warner Bros. were denied a bid to dismiss the stateside lawsuit, with a judge ruling that the producers must now face trial or negotiate a settlement with the plaintiff.

The accuser, identified only as Jane Doe, claims Brand attacked her in July 2010 on the set of the film Arthur, a remake of the 1981 comedy starring Dudley Moore in the title role.

In her affidavit, the anonymous woman claimed Brand "appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set" before the assault on July 7, 2010.

She claims he then exposed himself to her in full view of the cast and crew.

Jurors Will Decide Russell Brand's Fate in New York

Brand is accused of assaulting an actress on the New York set of his 2010 remake 'Arthur'. MEGA

Hours later, Brand allegedly blocked her from leaving a bathroom with his pants down and repeatedly demanded she "kiss his w-lly," according to court documents

Earlier this week, A Manhattan Supreme Court judge rejected Brand and Warner Bros.’ request to deny the lawsuit, which also accuses the studio of turning a blind eye to the actor's alleged actions.

Warner Bros. executives claimed there was no way they could have known before casting that Brand could be a risky hire.

However, Judge Adam Silvera countered that there was plenty of evidence, including the actor's own admission of being a "s-x addict" and "self-described womanizer," and left the studio's responsibility in the alleged assault in the hands of a jury.

"The question of whether the corporate defendants had constructive knowledge of Brand’s propensities is a question of fact best left for the jury to decide,” Silvera wrote in his decision denying their motion. “A question of fact remains as to whether the corporate defendants could have intervened to stop the alleged assault.”

Russell Brand Faces Life in Prison

Brand and production company Warner Bros. tried to have the lawsuit dismissed. MEGA

Brand's stateside setback came just two days before he was found guilty of one count of r-pe and three counts of sexual assault in London. The 51-year-old was found not guilty on two other counts of r-pe and one of attempted indecent assault.

Brand denied the charges, which came from six women. After hearing the verdict, he was immediately remanded into custody until his sentencing on Monday, Nov. 12.

A r-pe conviction in the UK can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

New Allegations After London Conviction

Brand faces new accusations that came to light after his London verdict. MEGA

Authorities revealed after the verdict that the Get Him to the Greek actor is being investigated over r-pe allegations made by two new women, and has already been questioned by officers in relation to the complaints.

The Metropolitan Police said its investigation into the allegations "remains ongoing." In a statement, the force said, "The suspect has previously been interviewed under caution in connection with the allegations.

"Detectives remain in close contact with prosecutors as inquiries continue and further investigative work is carried out."

Officials encouraged anyone wishing to speak to detectives or make a report to contact them.