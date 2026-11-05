Donald Trump Says He Needs to 'Get Along' With Democrat 'Friends' After GOP Midterm Losses

President Trump said Republicans and Democrats can 'get along' after the midterms. MEGA

President Donald Trump said he believes Republicans and Democrats can work together after the GOP lost control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

Trump told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl on November 5 that he expects the two parties to find common ground despite years of political clashes between Republicans and Democrats, RadarOnline can report.

Willingness to Work With Democrats

Trump said he hasn’t spoken to Chuck Schumer or Hakeem Jeffries. MEGA

“I think we can get along," Trump said. "It’s good for the country if we do. The country has had enough.”

He acknowledged he has not yet spoken with fellow New Yorkers Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer or House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries since Democrats took control, but expects them to visit the White House.

However, other Democrats have contacted him.

“There are others – not them – but people, other democrats, who have been calling," he said. "I have friends over there.”

In a pre-election interview with The New York Times, Trump said he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results and work with Democrats, while noting that the Iran war contributed to Republican losses.

Defense of Pete Hegseth

Rep. Thomas Massie plans to reintroduce eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth. MEGA

Trump told Karl he does not intend to fire Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite growing criticism over the Iran war.

“I have every intention to keep him,” Trump said. “I get these calls, you know, about him. I don’t understand why.”

As Radar previously reported, Trump defended Hegseth on other occasions, telling White House reporters, “I think he's doing a very good job."

Trump also addressed speculation that Hegseth could pursue the Tennessee Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, predicting the defense secretary would be “very popular” there.

He conceded that confirming a replacement would be easier before Democrats take control of the Senate in January.

Massie’s Impeachment Push

Trump called the Kentucky Republican a 'very bad guy' and 'very destructive.' MEGA

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) told ABC News he plans to reintroduce his eight-article impeachment resolution against Hegseth on the following Monday or Tuesday, either November 9 or 10, and believes enough Republicans could break ranks to pass it.

The 34-page resolution accuses Hegseth of acting against his responsibilities, undermining constitutional government and posing a threat to civilians, the laws of war, U.S. diplomacy and the Constitution.

Massie previously spent more than 67 minutes reading it on the House floor.

Speaker Mike Johnson canceled remaining votes before the midterm recess, prompting Massie to accuse him of blocking the measure.

Asked about the renewed effort, Trump called Massie “a very bad guy” and “very destructive.”

Massie previously lost his Republican primary after Trump endorsed his opponent.

Calls to Investigate Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth could be investigated once Democrats control the House and Senate. MEGA

Democrats have indicated they intend to use their new majority to potentially investigate Hegseth.

Trump’s post-election comments mark a shift toward outreach even as he continues to defend key members of his national security team.