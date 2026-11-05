'I Told You': Joe Scarborough Criticizes Trump After 'Personally' Warning Him ICE and Immigration Policies Could 'Destroy' Him Politically

Joe Scarborough told the White House that Democratic wins were 'the price of ICE.' MEGA

Joe Scarborough slammed President Donald Trump after the GOP suffered key losses in the midterm elections.

The Morning Joe host specifically argued that the administration’s aggressive ICE and immigration policies had politically damaged Republicans after Democrats swept key races, including historic wins in Texas and Kansas, RadarOnline can report.

The 'Price of ICE'

Joe Scarborough claimed he personally warned Donald Trump about ICE MEGA

Scarborough declared, "For people in the White House that are watching right now, that’s the price of ICE."

"It’s what we warned you all along. We take no happiness in this happening because this happened because you brutalized Hispanics in a way that I told you personally was going to destroy you politically!" he continued. "I told you that! I told you it would destroy you politically. I warned you, you can’t do that."

Pointing to the Texas results, Scarborough added, "This is what happened! Texas happened! And good luck Republicans ever getting that back."

Report Claims ICE Wasted Millions

A GAO report found ICE spent nearly $3 million on unused Guantánamo tents and $20 million maintaining empty warehouses now being sold. MEGA

On October 29, the Government Accountability Office warned that ICE has wasted tens of millions of dollars expanding detention capacity under Trump’s mass detention agenda.

The report cited nearly $3million for unused tents at Guantánamo Bay, $20million to maintain warehouses that never housed detainees and are now being sold, and excessive payments at Florida’s now-shuttered Alligator Alcatraz facility.

Congress allocated $45billion to ICE through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, yet the agency allegedly lacks a comprehensive strategic plan.

The detainee population rose from 39,000 in January 2025 to 67,000 by late July.

The GAO stated, “Without taking action to manage detention investments in accordance with program and project management practices, ICE will likely continue to make uninformed decisions and risk further inefficiency and wasted resources.”

Costly Arrangements

DHS reportedly paid Florida $249 per detainee per day at Alligator Alcatraz. MEGA

ICE reportedly spent $1.5billion buying two privately operated facilities without assessing long-term affordability and faces a $426million renovation project in Arizona and Maryland that is on hold due to legal challenges.

For Alligator Alcatraz, DHS reimbursed Florida through a $608million FEMA grant at $249 per detainee per day — 171 percent higher than ICE’s standard $92 rate — and is paying the same elevated rate at another Florida facility.

An agreement with the Bureau of Prisons costs $182 per detainee per day plus full overtime expenses.

'Worst of the Worst'

Donald Trump has vowed the U.S. would deport 'worst of the worst.' MEGA

Despite Trump and his administration's claims of targeting the “worst of the worst,” the administration has reportedly detained people with temporary legal status, pending asylum claims, green cards and long-term residents with no criminal records who have lived, worked and paid taxes in the United States for decades.

DHS told the GAO it would develop a strategic plan by August 31, 2027.