Marco Rubio Lands First High-Profile 2028 Endorsement — as Republican Congressman Says 'I Am All In'

Republican Congressman Marlin Stutzman endorsed Marco Rubio for president in 2028 and said “I am all in” MEGA

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has received an early boost in the potential race for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, with Indiana Rep. Marlin Stutzman publicly throwing his support behind him.

Stutzman, an original member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News Digital on November 5 that he was "all in" for Rubio.

He also praised the former Florida senator's ability to unite Republicans as the party faces a major setback following the November 3 midterm elections.

The endorsement comes as Republicans begin reassessing their political future after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress.

Vice President JD Vance and Rubio are among the leading names being discussed as potential successors to President Donald Trump, although neither has announced a presidential campaign.

Marlin Stutzman Says He Is 'All In' for Marco Rubio

Stutzman is an original member of the House Freedom Caucus and made the comments to Fox News Digital MEGA

Stutzman made his preference clear when asked about Rubio's possible presidential ambitions.

"I am all in," the Indiana Republican told Fox News Digital. He also explained why he believes the secretary of state could appeal to Republicans looking for a new direction.

"He can be a unifier," Stutzman said.

The congressman also urged Republicans to reconsider their approach following the midterm defeats. He argued that the party needs to communicate more effectively with voters, particularly now that it no longer controls Congress.

"Have to do better at communicating," he said. He added that Republicans "can't push policy" without control of the House and Senate.

His comments amount to an early public endorsement of Rubio from a sitting Republican lawmaker, rather than an indication that the former senator has formally entered the presidential race.

Congressman Wants Republicans to Change Immigration Message

He called Rubio someone who can help unify Republicans after the midterm losses MEGA

Stutzman also identified immigration as an issue where Republicans should reconsider their messaging.

Rather than continuing to focus heavily on deportations, he suggested that the party should emphasize its border security record and discuss possible options for undocumented immigrants who follow the law.

"We need to get off the deportation messages, take credit for closing the border, and now start finding a path forward for those here illegally obeying the laws," he told Fox News Digital.

He then clarified the type of arrangement he would support, saying, "No citizenship just work visas."

His remarks come after immigration enforcement emerged as an important factor in the midterm results.

Reuters reported on November 5 that Republican support fell by 14 percentage points across 64 majority-Latino counties with Senate races, compared with the party's 2024 vote share.

The news agency's analysis highlighted a broader shift among Latino voters, with immigration enforcement and economic concerns contributing to Democratic gains.

Rubio and JD Vance Emerge as Leading 2028 Contenders

Stutzman also said the GOP needs to change how it talks about immigration and move past just deportation messages MEGA

Rubio's endorsement arrives as Republicans begin considering who could lead the party after Trump's presidency.

Reuters identified Vance and Rubio among the leading potential Republican contenders in its November 5 assessment of the emerging 2028 presidential race.

Other Republicans, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, were also mentioned as possible candidates.

However, neither Vance nor Rubio has committed to running.

Rubio addressed the speculation during an interview with Colombian broadcaster RCN in September, making clear that his immediate priority remains his government responsibilities.

"I don't know what the future holds, but I have no plans at this time," he said. "I'm 100% focused on my job."

He also explained that he has responsibilities as both secretary of state and national security adviser.

Trump's Influence Could Shape the Republican Race

Marco Rubio currently serves as Secretary of State under President Trump MEGA

Trump's continued influence over the Republican Party could become a major factor in determining the eventual nominee.

However, the president is constitutionally barred from seeking another term in 2028, making the question of his political successor particularly important.

Before the midterms, Trump repeatedly discussed the possibility of Vance and Rubio becoming the party's next presidential candidates without publicly settling on a preferred successor.

A March report by The Wall Street Journal described Trump asking Republican donors which man they favored. According to people present at the gathering, Rubio received louder applause.

Trump has also publicly praised both Republicans, keeping speculation about their political futures alive.