Sarah Ferguson Made Poignant Revelation About Final Words Queen Elizabeth Uttered to Her

Sarah Ferguson has shared a poignant revelation about Queen Elizabeth's final words to her. MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has revealed the deeply personal advice Queen Elizabeth gave her shortly before her death, describing the late monarch's final words to her as so moving recalling them brought her to tears.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 66-year-old former Duchess of York spoke about her relationship with Elizabeth in a 2024 interview, which has resurfaced as Ferguson continues to hide from the public gaze in the wake of her and her ex-husband Andrew Windsor's Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Sarah Ferguson's Emotional Queen Tribute

Sarah Ferguson recalled Queen Elizabeth's emotional final words to her. MEGA

She used the chat to recall the bond she shared with Elizabeth despite the breakdown of her marriage to Andrew. Ferguson, who was married to King Charles' younger brother for 10 years, said the Queen had remained a constant source of support throughout her life.

Recalling their final conversation, Ferguson said: "The Queen never lost me. The best advice she gave me was the last thing she said to me, 'Sarah, remember that yourself is good enough.' It makes me cry."

She shared the memory while discussing her struggles with food, body image and her mental health following the birth of her first daughter, Princess Beatrice, in 1988.

Ferguson added: "I was an addict to food. The fact I could eat my emotions was the only thing that saved my life. I was huge, more than 14 stone when I had Beatrice in 1988, and I think I had postnatal depression. Everybody said, 'You're the Duchess of Pork,' and I believed my critics."

The Queen's Lasting Support

Sarah Ferguson called Queen Elizabeth her greatest mentor and supporter. MEGA

Ferguson first met Elizabeth after beginning her relationship with Andrew. The two women developed a close bond through their shared enthusiasm for horses, and their relationship reportedly continued after Ferguson's divorce.

She also spoke warmly about her former mother-in-law on the Tea with Twiggy podcast, describing the Queen as her greatest mentor.

Ferguson said: "My greatest mentor and… person who believes in me is the Queen – and (that) has never faltered. I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern… and how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous.

"I think to myself that honestly my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother.

"I absolutely think there is no greater mentor because, from a little girl to now, the consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honour, it's a huge honour – makes me want to cry."

Ferguson Stays Away Amid Epstein Fallout

Ferguson faced renewed scrutiny over her past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. MEGA

Ferguson has remained largely out of public view amid renewed scrutiny of her association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. She has been staying away from Britain in recent months, with sightings of her in Switzerland and Ireland.

Ferguson has been photographed at a ski resort in Austria in a blue coat and white baseball cap.

Reports that she had been staying with her friend Priscilla Presley in the United States were also circulated, and though sources insisted to Radar they were correct, Presley dismissed the claims.

Leaked Emails Deepen Epstein Scandal

Sarah Ferguson's charity announced it would close amid the growing scandal. MEGA

Ferguson's relationship with Epstein became a major scandal after emails revealed she remained close to the convicted s-- offender long after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The former duchess had previously admitted to accepting around $20,000 from Epstein to help clear her debts. In 2011, she publicly described the association as a "gigantic error of judgment" and vowed never to contact him again.

But leaked correspondence later appeared to show her apologising privately, calling Epstein a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" and saying she had been advised to distance herself to protect her career as a children's author and philanthropist. Other messages described him as "the brother I have always wished for."

Further revelations included emails discussing business opportunities and plans involving her daughters.

The fallout saw several charities sever ties with Ferguson, while her charity, Sarah's Trust, announced it would close for the foreseeable future.