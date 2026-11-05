Who Is Russell Brand’s Wife? Everything to Know About the Disgraced Comedian's Spouse After He's Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

Russell Brand's wife Laura was by his side through his trial at the court MEGA

Russell Brand's wife, Laura Brand, stood by the comedian throughout his sexual assault trial and was present at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, November 5, when a jury found him guilty of four sexual offenses.

The 51-year-old British comedian was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.

The jury acquitted him of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. The offenses involved allegations dating from 1999 to 2009.

Brand was taken into custody after Judge Joel Bennathan indicated that he would face a significant prison sentence. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, November 9.

Laura, who has been married to Brand since 2017, appeared in court as a character witness during the trial. Before the verdicts were delivered, Brand told his wife, "I love you." She became emotional as he was led away from the courtroom.

Here's what to know about Laura, their relationship, and her appearance at her husband's trial.

Who Is Laura Brand?

Russell Brand's wife has kept herself away from the limelight MEGA

Laura Brand, formerly Laura Gallacher, is an author and illustrator who has largely maintained a private life despite her husband's public profile.

Her published books include The Joy Journal for Magical Everyday Play and The Joy Journal for Grown-Ups.

She is the daughter of Scottish professional golfer Bernard Gallacher, who captained Europe's Ryder Cup team three times. Her older sister is television presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

Laura has used both her maiden name and her married name, although she is professionally known as Laura Brand.

She first met Russell when she was 19, and the pair briefly dated in 2007 before going their separate ways. Brand subsequently married pop star Katy Perry in October 2010. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.

How They Reconnected And Married

Russell Brand and Laura Brand had three kids, including two daughters and a son MEGA

Laura and Russell crossed paths again in London in 2015, years after their initial romance ended. Laura later described their reunion as an unexpected encounter while she was walking along a canal in East London following a breakup.

Their relationship progressed quickly. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Mabel, in November 2016, after Brand proposed in June of that year.

They exchanged vows in August 2017 at Remenham Church near their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

Their family grew again with the arrival of their second daughter, Peggy, in July 2018, followed by a son in 2023. The family subsequently relocated to Florida in late 2024.

What Laura Told The Court

Laura Brand said in the court that her relationship with Russell Brand has been honest MEGA

Laura took the witness stand on October 29 as a character witness for her husband. She described Brand as a devoted family man, telling jurors that he was "caring," "kind," and "a wonderful father to our children."

She also praised him as an attentive husband, adding, "Our relationship has always been about honesty."

Her testimony offered insight into their marriage, including difficulties they experienced before settling down together.

Laura acknowledged that Brand had struggled with monogamy during their earlier relationship and that his behavior had contributed to their initial separation.

She explained that honesty had become an important part of their relationship after they reunited. She also said she had been aware of his history with women when they began dating again.

However, Laura was not a witness to the incidents that led to the criminal charges. Her evidence concerned Brand's character and their relationship, rather than establishing whether the alleged offenses had taken place.

The defense presented her testimony as part of its case, but the jury ultimately convicted Brand on four of the seven charges.

What Happens After The Verdict

Russell has been under investigation over r--- allegations MEGA

Following the guilty verdicts, Judge Joel Bennathan refused to release Brand on bail and ordered him remanded in custody. He told the comedian that the convictions meant he faced a significant custodial term.

Brand is due back at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, November 9, for sentencing.

His legal difficulties may not end there. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that detectives are continuing to investigate two additional rape allegations made by women who are not part of the convictions announced on November 5.

According to police, Brand has previously been interviewed under caution in connection with the complaints.

Evidence files relating to both women have also been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, with further inquiries ongoing. No additional charges have been announced in connection with these allegations.

Laura was in the public gallery when the jury delivered its verdicts. She became visibly emotional, leaning forward and holding the hand of the woman sitting beside her as her husband was led away by prison guards.

The couple's marriage and family life had featured prominently in her testimony during the trial. For now, Brand remains in custody as he awaits his sentencing hearing.