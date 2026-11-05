EXCLUSIVE: Parents of Bryan Kohberger Victim Kaylee Goncalves Prepare to Sue Conspiracy Theorists Who Accused Them of Killing Their Daughter, Lawyer Claims

Bryan Kohberger admitted to killing Kaylee Goncalves and her roommates. MEGA ; @KAYLEEGONCALVES / INSTAGRAM

The parents of Bryan Kohberger murder victim Kaylee Goncalves are preparing to take legal action against online conspiracy theorists they say are spreading false allegations that they were responsible for the University of Idaho coed's death, RadarOnline.com can report.

Steve and Kristi Goncalves have sent out no less than 20 cease-and-desist letters to the social media influencers, warning that they could face lawsuits of at least $75,000 each if they don't retract their accusations.

False Theories Are 'Horrific' Clickbait

The four students were killed inside their University of Idaho area home. @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

Kaylee was among four students – including Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin – who were brutally stabbed to death at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, in 2022.

Kohberger was convicted of the crime, but several influencers have raised and repeated unsubstantiated rumors that Kaylee's parents played a crucial part in the murders, which their attorney has slammed as "horrific" clickbait.

"The more outrageous the accusations, the more clicks they get," Goncalves family attorney Stephanie Giancristofaro-Partyka told Radar.

Kayle Goncalves' Family Demands a Formal Apology

Conspiracy theorists claim Steve and Kristi Goncalves were responsible for their daughter's death. @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

Giancristofaro-Partyka said she has taken action against the content creators, demanding that they not only take down their unverified and derogatory videos but also replace them with a public apology to the Goncalves family.

The attorney said she is preparing official lawsuits, and while she wouldn't reveal exactly what amount of damages she is prepared to ask for, she did confirm that the court minimum award starts at $75,000.

However, a big payday is the last thing Steve and Kristi are after.

"It’s not about the money for them. They don't necessarily care about the money," Giancristofaro-Partyka explained. "It's more about getting people to understand that there are limits you can say to people, especially false things. And it's important that there is a distinction between what you can say about someone and what you can say that's inaccurate."

The Apologies Have Started to Come In

Kohberger is trying to overturn his guilty plea. MEGA

The offending influencers have until next week to comply with the parents' demands.

So far, at least five have done so, including one YouTuber named Jessica England, who posted to her social media channels, "To the Goncalves family, I do apologize for what I have said and posted. I am sorry for the damage I have caused you and your family."

"Rather my intentions were right; I never meant to cause harm," she added.

"Again, I sincerely do apologize, and I never meant to cause pain for you all," she continued. "I know that these things that I may have said hurt you, and you both can accept my apology."

The influencer signed her note, "Sincerely, Jessica England."

Kaylee Goncalves Parents' Just 'Want an End' to the Lies

Kaylee's parents are demanding apologies from the rumor spreaders. @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

Giancristofaro-Partyka is now waiting for the rest of the influencers to follow England's lead.

"It’s gotten to a point where the conspiracy theories have turned from just speculation into outright accusations," said Giancristofaro-Partyka, while calling the charges thrown at Steve and Kristi "horrifying."

"They’ve been dealing with not only the loss of their daughter, but also being attacked and accused of being the ones who facilitated or committed the crimes on top of that," she continued. "That's reopening old wounds (and) triggering them emotionally. It brings up all of these feelings again about the day that they lost their daughter, and they just want an end to it."