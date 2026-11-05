Meghan Markle's Abuse-Accused Father 'On Verge of Being Charged', Sources Say

Meghan Markle's father is allegedly facing possible criminal charges amid abuse allegations. MEGA

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle is said to be close to facing criminal charges after investigators examining a collection of photographic negatives, computer equipment and video recordings allegedly discovered material depicting child sexual abuse.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 82-year-old is at the centre of an investigation in the Philippines, where police are examining belongings discovered by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, 60, at his father's home in Cebu City.

Police Probe Closes In On Thomas Markle

Thomas Markle Sr reportedly faced possible criminal charges in the Philippines. MEGA

The material was reportedly found after Markle Sr returned to the US for medical treatment following a stroke that resulted in the amputation of his left leg.

According to sources, investigators are now concentrating on photographic negatives and computer hard drives among the items handed to police. One negative is alleged to depict Markle Sr having s-- with a girl who appears to be underage.

The investigation is understood to include 20 undeveloped rolls of film, 45 videotapes, three SD cards, nine mobile phones and five computer hard drives.

A source involved in the investigation said: "Police are continuing to examine the material and it's believed the inquiry is approaching a significant stage.

"Thomas could be very close to being charged now." Police chief Maj Gen Wilson Asueta has said preliminary forensic examinations had identified recordings depicting Asian and Caucasian child victims.

"The investigation is going in the right direction," he said.

Investigators Examine Evidence in Two Countries

Police chief Maj. Gen. Wilson Asueta confirmed tests identified illicit recordings. PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group/Facebook

The discovery of the material was first reported last month, with Markle Jr said to have uncovered the material while caring for his father in Cebu City, where he had been living for four years.

Investigators are also examining a separate alleged collection of material discovered in a storage facility in Mexico, near Markle Sr's former home.

The inquiry has therefore extended beyond the Philippines, with authorities looking into whether the material found in the two locations is connected.

The FBI is also said to be involved in the investigation.

Thomas Markle Denies All Allegations

Thomas Markle Jr uncovered the compromising items while clearing his father's home. MEGA

Markle Sr has denied any wrongdoing.

The 82-year-old former Hollywood lighting director has strongly rejected claims he has ever possessed images of child sexual abuse, declaring: "I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of. This is bulls---. It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick."

He has also denied ever having s-- with anyone under the age of 18, while acknowledging he paid for s-- with adult women during visits to the Philippines. His relationship with Meghan, 45, began to unravel shortly before her marriage to Harry in May 2018.

Markle Sr withdrew from attending the Windsor wedding after undergoing heart surgery, but the situation deteriorated further when he was photographed staging pictures with paparazzi ahead of the ceremony.

Meghan Explains Why She Cut Ties

Meghan said keeping her father away from Archie and Lilibet was about protecting them. MEGA

He subsequently gave a series of television and newspaper interviews discussing his daughter and the royal family.

In 2019, a private letter Meghan had written to him was published, deepening the rift.

The Duchess has now explained her decision to distance herself from her father and prevent him from meeting her children, Archie and Lilibet, was intended to protect them.

In a statement, she said: "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father, and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them."

Markle has never met his grandchildren, and the relationship between father and daughter remains broken.