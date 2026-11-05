The View's Whoopi Goldberg Says She Was 'Kicked Out' of the Democratic Party '22 Years Ago'

Whoopi Goldberg recently opened up about about her political affiliations. MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg recently got candid about her political affiliations, RadarOnline.com can report.

The award-winning actress opened up during an episode of The View on Tuesday, November 3, just in time for the midterm elections. She and her co-hosts discussed a variety of topics related to the election, including Haley Stevens’ defection from the Democratic Party in the Michigan race.

Whoopi Goldberg Talks Haley Stevens

Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers just days before the 2026 midterm elections, shocking her Democratic colleagues. MEGA

Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers just two days before the midterms, shocking her Democratic colleagues.

Goldberg said she can relate to Stevens on some level, but believes she could have gone about things differently.

“I’ve been kicked out of the Democratic party, too,” she began. “I was kicked out 22 years ago. I mean, listen, it doesn’t stop me from doing what I need to do."

"All she needed to do, in my opinion, she could have not voted for him and then said, ‘Listen, this is me voting my heart. This is why I did this,'" Goldberg added.

Whoopi Goldberg's Political Affiliations Explained

Whoopi Goldberg said 'there's no name' for her political affiliation. MEGA

The personality revealed that she doesn't consider herself part of the Democratic Party in the summer of 2025.

“There is no name for what I am,” Goldberg declared at the time. “There’s no name. Because there are some things that fit with what I want and some things that don’t."

Whoopi Goldberg Thinks 'Both Parties' Should Be Represented

Whoopi Goldberg suggested having a Democratic president and Republican VP. MEGA

"I’m the crazy person who said, ‘Why don’t we have a Democratic president and a Republican vice president?’ I believe that the only way to get stuff done is to have both parties represented at the same time," she continued. "And people keep telling me I’m crazy, but I don’t think I am."

"Both parties have issues, and for me, there is no loyalty in the Democratic party and there’s absolute pig-headed loyalty in the Republican party," Goldberg also noted. "And neither thing works for me.”

Whoopi Goldberg Issues Warning to Democrats

Shortly after the 2026 midterm elections, Whoopi Goldberg urged Democrats to 'take care of business.' MEGA

Goldberg issued a warning to Democrats shortly after the midterm elections.

"A note to the Democrats, we put you in to take care of business," she said. "We don’t want to know what your back-biting fighting is, we don’t want to hear it. You can kvetch at each other after you take care of the people’s business."