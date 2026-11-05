Jon Gosselin Claims Dr. Phil Was Part of $2Million Offer to Fake His Marriage to Kate for TLC Show

Jon Gosselin broke his silence about the details regarding his alleged meeting with Dr. Phil and Kate. LEGALLY GOFF/YOUTUBE ; MEGA

Jon Gosselin has backed up long-simmering reports of a bombshell sit-down with Dr. Phil McGraw, claiming the TV shrink pressured him and his future ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, to keep up the charade of a happy marriage to rake in cash for TLC and their lucrative reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former reality star claimed he and Kate were dangled a whopping $1 million apiece to keep their already-over marriage alive for the cameras, but he refused to sell out and walked away from the alleged cash grab. McGraw has strongly denied the accusation.

Jon Gosselin Claimed Kate Gosselin Was Cheating on Him With Her Bodyguard

Jon Gosselin alleged then-wife Kate was having an affair with her bodyguard while their marriage was crumbling. MEGA

During a Tuesday, November 3 appearance on the Legally Goff podcast, Jon claimed Kate had grown close to Dr. Phil's wife, Robin McGraw, and confided that she was having second thoughts about divorcing him, while keeping her alleged affair with bodyguard Steve Neild under wraps.

According to Jon, Robin hatched a plan to bring the warring spouses to Los Angeles for a marriage-saving summit with her famous TV shrink husband. Jon said he reluctantly flew out with his own therapist in tow, insisting he even still has the hotel receipts to prove the meeting took place.

'I Didn't Really Want to Be Divorced'

Jon Gosselin claimed he didn't want to get a divorce for the sake of their children. LEGALLY GOFF/YOUTUBE

"I didn't really want to be divorced," Jon admitted to host Brooke Goff, noting it was mainly for the sake of the former couple's eight kids.

Jon said he went to CBS Studios with his therapist, but ultimately ended up in a conference room just behind the Dr. Phil set, saying, "I go in, it's just Kate, Robin, me, and Phil," who had the sit-down.

The part-time DJ recalled how he and Kate appeared on Dr. Phil's show in their early days on TV, prior to landing Jon & Kate Plus 8.

"So, you know, I've been on his show before, but that was like years ago, like during the documentary era, and I'm like, I just don't like bulls---," Jon explained about his unease at the alleged meeting. "So, I was like, whatever, I'm just going to listen."

'The Network Wants You to Still Stay Married on TV'

Jon Gosselin claimed Dr. Phil made a financial offer for him and Kate to stay married for the TLC cameras. MEGA

"Kate still wants a divorce. And I'm like, 'Okay, so why am I here?'" he recalled asking himself. "They're like, 'Well, maybe the network wants — the network wants you to still stay married on TV, but you can do whatever you want on the side.'"

"I'm like, 'What do you mean, like sleep with other people?' And I was like, 'Well, that's weird.' I don't live in California. I don't think you've checked. I live in rural, conservative Pennsylvania. That's probably not going to fly too well in a community of 30,000 people," Jon noted.

"And I'm just, like, talking myself out of this thing," Jon said.

Jon Gosselin Claims He and Kate Were Offered $2Million

Jon Gosselin said he had no interest in the massive financial offer. Legally Goff/YouTube

Jon then shared how he was made an offer by Phil and Robin, alleging, "So, they're like, 'Well, maybe the network will pay you.'"

"I'm like, how can you say maybe the network would pay you if you didn't already know, like, how much money the network had?" he continued. "So, I was like, 'I'm done. We're done with this.'"

When Goff asked what the offer was, Jon replied, "It was $2 million...a million a piece" for himself and Kate to stay married on TV.

Jon also fired back at Dr. Phil's denial that the meeting and financial offer ever happened, pointing out that his son Collin detailed the encounter in his new memoir after hearing about it from his dad.

"He's not suing my son for defamation," Jon noted, suggesting the TV shrink knows there were other witnesses to the alleged sit-down, including the former reality star's own therapist, who could back up his account.