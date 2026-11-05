Joy Behar Calls Trump 'Lame Donald Duck' After GOP Midterms Losses

Joy Behar recently came up with a new nickname for President Donald Trump. MEGA

Joy Behar has a new nickname for Donald Trump following this year's midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

During a recent episode of The View, the panel weighed in on the midterm election "blue wave," after Democrats won both the House and the Senate.

Joy Behar's Nickname for Trump

Joy Behar mocked Trump after the GOP's midterms losses. @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE ; MEGA

“Can we call him ‘Lame Donald Duck’?” Behar asked. “Donald Trump has finally united the country. And he can look at every Republican a-- as they walk out the door.”

Meanwhile, moderator Whoopi Goldberg sent a special message to Americans everywhere by rocking floral overalls.

“I wanted to give the American people their flowers, and so I am covered in flowers," she declared. "It is due to the American public, to the American voters, that we are sitting and smiling and celebrating as we are."

"This was not, as a lot of folks have been saying, not left nor right," she continued. "This was American. And a lot, a lot of history was made at the polls last night.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin Predicts the 'End of the MAGA Movement'

Alyssa Farah Griffin called the 2026 midterm elections the 'beginning of the end of the MAGA movement.' MEGA

As for Alyssa Farah Griffin, she called the Democrats' big win the "beginning of the end of the MAGA movement."

“We are going to be looking beyond this MAGA movement because it failed us and it turned the deepest red pockets of the country blue for the first time in more of our lifetimes," she asserted.

"It is absolutely wild," the former White House staffer added. "The country said, ‘We do not want this,’ and I hope the White House hears it.”

Ana Navarro Got Emotional About Midterm Election Results

Ana Navarro said the midterms made her emotional as part of the Latino immigrant community. MEGA

Ana Navarro was also left touched by the results of the midterm elections.

“I got emotional because I don’t know that I can accurately explain what it’s been like to live as part of the Latino immigrant community for the last two years," she shared. "It’s been incredibly frustrating and hard and painful to see people shot and killed by our government with impunity.”

Sara Haines jumped in to say, "This whole ‘Blue-nami,’ as it’s called, would absolutely, first and foremost, to me, be against Trump."

"When you don’t play red or blue, you’re just looking for integrity and character," she explained. "And that showed up last night in the candidate.”

Sunny Hostin Cites Americans' 'Collective Struggle'

Sunny Hostin said she saw the blue wave coming due to the 'collective struggle in America.' MEGA

But Sunny Hostin long predicted the blue wave, noting how "at this time in history, there was a collective struggle in America."

"Black people have struggled, but were struggling; 300,000 Black women lost their jobs. Black inequality in terms of pay, in terms of housing, was stark. Latinos felt they suffered…. They felt it in their communities," she explained.

"White farmers lost their farms. White working-class people could not drive to work. They couldn’t afford groceries," she continued. "So there was this collective suffering, and I knew that America would be better in that moment because we were in it together, as you often say, Whoopi. And so I was confident that this ship would be righted."