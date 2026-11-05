West Wing Rift Erupts: Melania Trump 'Complains People She Knows Are Being Deported' — as Prez 'Privately Admits Stephen Miller's Immigration Crackdown Has Gone Too Far'

Melania Trump reportedly complained to the president that people she knew were getting deported MEGA

President Donald Trump reportedly told aides that Stephen Miller's immigration crackdown had gone too far after First Lady Melania Trump complained that people she knew were being deported.

The account, published by The Wall Street Journal on November 5, offers a glimpse into disagreements within the administration over Trump's mass deportation campaign.

The reported tensions came into focus after Republicans suffered major losses in the November 3 midterm elections, with immigration enforcement emerging as one of several issues that hurt the party.

The Journal also reported that Republicans in Texas and Florida privately expressed concerns to the White House about the administration's approach.

Trump had previously backed Miller's aggressive enforcement plans, but his private comments suggested growing frustration with some aspects of the campaign.

Melania Trump Reportedly Complained About People She Knew Being Deported

Trump told aides that Stephen Miller’s immigration crackdown had gone “too far” MEGA

According to the Journal's November 5 investigation, Melania personally raised concerns with her husband about people she knew being caught up in his administration's deportation drive. The report did not identify the individuals or explain their immigration status.

Trump subsequently told aides that Miller, the architect of his aggressive immigration strategy, had "gone too far," according to the newspaper. However, his position was not always consistent, as he had also pushed for more extensive enforcement at various points.

The reported conversation follows an earlier account published by the Journal on March 19. At the time, the newspaper reported that Trump had discussed his immigration policies with Melania and senior advisers and had become convinced that some measures had gone too far.

He also wanted officials to place greater emphasis on arresting people he described as "bad guys" and reducing disorder in American cities.

The president reportedly believed voters disliked the phrase "mass deportation" and wanted a different public approach to immigration enforcement.

Stephen Miller Pushed for More Aggressive Immigration Enforcement

The details come from a Wall Street Journal report looking at what went wrong for Republicans in the midterms MEGA

Miller, Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy, has played a major role in shaping the administration's immigration agenda.

A Wall Street Journal investigation detailed how he pressed officials to accelerate deportations, repeatedly emphasizing a goal of removing one million immigrants during Trump's first year back in office.

He also pushed for 3,000 immigration arrests each day, a target that many federal agents considered unrealistic. His proposals included enforcement operations at Home Depot locations and other gathering places for day laborers.

Miller also advocated offering recruitment incentives of up to $50,000 to attract thousands of new Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. The proposed payments were recruitment bonuses, not rewards for individual arrests.

His approach reportedly differed from that of border czar Tom Homan and other enforcement officials who favored concentrating on immigrants with criminal records or final deportation orders.

Susie Wiles Also Raised Concerns About the Crackdown

Trump had pushed for the largest mass deportation effort in U.S. history earlier in his term MEGA

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles reportedly wanted Trump to reconsider the political impact of his immigration strategy before the midterm elections.

In its March investigation, the Journal reported that Wiles believed the administration had turned a major Republican campaign issue into a political liability. She pushed for a change in both the messaging and visibility of immigration enforcement.

Another flashpoint was the September 2025 raid at a Hyundai Motor factory in Georgia. Federal agents detained hundreds of workers, including approximately 300 South Korean nationals, prompting Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to contact Trump about their release.

Trump subsequently told aides he did not want further large-scale raids at factories or farms, according to the Journal's reporting on Miller's influence. However, Miller continued advocating aggressive enforcement operations.

Minneapolis Shootings Added to Immigration Backlash

Republicans in Texas and Florida also privately raised concerns with the White House about the deportation scope MEGA

The administration's immigration campaign faced further scrutiny after federal officers fatally shot Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in January 2026.

According to the Associated Press, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot Good on January 7. Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was killed on January 24 during an encounter involving Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection officers.

Two federal officers fired their weapons during the incident, according to a notification obtained by the AP.

The deaths triggered protests and intensified criticism of the administration's enforcement tactics.

On February 12, the Trump administration announced the end of Operation Metro Surge, which had resulted in more than 4,000 arrests in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, according to the AP.

Immigration enforcement also became an important issue in the November midterm elections.

Reuters reported on November 5 that Republicans' share of the vote fell by 14 percentage points across 64 majority-Latino counties with Senate races, compared with Trump's 2024 performance.

However, immigration was not the only factor behind the Republican losses. Reuters also found that economic concerns remained a major issue among Latino voters, with 45% identifying the economy as the country's top concern in national exit polling.