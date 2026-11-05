Trump Defends Pete Hegseth With Five-Word Verdict After Republican Senator Warns Defense Chief Faces a 'Reckoning'

Donald Trump supported Pete Hegseth by saying that he is not planning to replace him MEGA

President Donald Trump has publicly defended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite growing pressure on the Pentagon chief following Republicans' crushing losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, November 4, Trump dismissed the possibility of replacing Hegseth, saying, "No, I think he's doing a very good job."

His show of support came as Republican Sen. Thom Tillis warned that Hegseth faces serious trouble with lawmakers.

Democrats have won control of both chambers of Congress, setting the stage for increased scrutiny of the defense secretary and the administration's handling of the Iran war.

Trump Defends Hegseth After Midterm Losses

Donald Trump said that Pete Hegseth as a champion of the war in Iran MEGA

Trump stood by his defense chief one day after Democrats secured majorities in the House and Senate, delivering a significant setback to the president's administration. The new congressional balance of power takes effect in January.

The election results reflected widespread frustration with the administration, including concerns about the Iran war, rising living costs, and higher gasoline prices.

Trump acknowledged that the conflict had hurt Republicans politically, particularly because of its impact on fuel prices. However, he maintained that he would make the same decision again, arguing that Iran could not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

Hegseth has been a prominent supporter of the military campaign, putting him under increased scrutiny as the administration faces questions about its strategy and the consequences of the conflict.

Tillis Warns Of A Reckoning

Thom Tillis said in an interview with CBS News that Pete Hegseth has a reckoning MEGA

The criticism has also come from within Trump's own party. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina questioned Hegseth's ability to maintain support for the Pentagon's funding priorities.

Speaking to CBS News on Tuesday night, November 3, as election results emerged, Tillis delivered a blunt assessment: "Pete Hegseth has a reckoning."

The senator argued that Hegseth's difficult relationship with lawmakers was undermining the administration's efforts to secure a proposed $1.5 trillion defense spending package.

Tillis also questioned whether the defense secretary was the right person to negotiate with Congress, particularly with approximately 60 days remaining in the current congressional session.

His comments added to the growing political pressure on Hegseth, who now faces a more hostile congressional environment.

Impeachment Threat And Investigations Ahead

Thomas Massie has filed articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth this year MEGA

Hegseth is also facing the possibility of an impeachment vote in the House. Republican Rep.

Thomas Massie of Kentucky filed articles of impeachment in September, accusing the defense secretary of abusing his office by launching military hostilities against Iran without congressional authorization.

Massie told CNN on Thursday, November 5, that he plans to force a House vote when lawmakers return next week.

Democrats have also promised investigations into Hegseth's leadership at the Pentagon. Their potential areas of scrutiny include the Iran war and the removal of senior military officials, including questions surrounding changes in the military's top leadership.

What Happens Next For Hegseth

Donald Trump said that Pete Hegseth is doing a good job MEGA

Another possible development involving Hegseth concerns a forthcoming vacancy in the Senate.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn won Tennessee's gubernatorial election on Tuesday, November 3. She is expected to leave the Senate when she takes office in January 2027. Her successor will initially be appointed by the incoming governor, with a special election scheduled for 2028.

Trump was asked whether he would support Hegseth taking Blackburn's seat. He suggested the defense secretary could be well received by Tennessee voters.

"Well, I think he's doing a very good job, and I actually think he'd be very popular if he did that," Trump said, adding that he had not heard of any such proposal.