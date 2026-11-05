Inside Russell Brand's Shocking Scandals — From Sexual Assault Allegations to His Dramatic Career Downfall

The offenses involved allegations by six women and spanned the years 1999 to 2009. @ MEGA

Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault Thursday, November 5, following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The verdict marks a major turning point for the British comedian and actor, whose career took him from television and radio fame to Hollywood before he became an online commentator.

The 51-year-old was convicted of raping a 21-year-old woman he met after a 2009 stand-up performance and sexually assaulting three other women in incidents between 2004 and 2009.

The jury acquitted Brand of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. The seven charges involved six women and covered alleged offenses dating from 1999 to 2009.

Following the verdict, Judge Joel Bennathan refused Brand bail and ordered him to remain in custody until sentencing. The judge said the convictions meant Brand would face a significant custodial sentence. He is due back in court Monday, November 9.

Brand had denied all the charges. During the trial, he acknowledged his past promiscuity and described himself as having been "obsessed with sex" but maintained that his sexual encounters were consensual.

Jury Delivers Mixed Verdicts

Brand was acquitted of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. @ MEGA

The jury's decision followed weeks of testimony about allegations involving women Brand encountered during his entertainment career. Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC argued that he had used his celebrity status and influence to exploit women.

One conviction involved an MTV employee whom Brand sexually assaulted at a Soho bar in 2004. However, jurors cleared him of raping the same woman in a nearby bar toilet.

Brand was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a Capital Radio employee in 2005 after encountering her at her workplace. A third sexual assault conviction concerned a Channel 4 employee who was forced to give him a massage in 2009.

The jury found him not guilty of raping a woman in Bournemouth in 1999. He was also acquitted of attempting to indecently assault an MTV employee in 2001 and a separate rape charge.

The verdicts came after approximately eight and a half hours of jury deliberations. Brand was remanded in custody immediately afterward.

Allegations Followed Years of Fame

The jury found him guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan after a 2009 stand-up show. @ MEGA

Before the criminal case brought his career under renewed scrutiny, Brand had established himself as one of Britain's most recognizable entertainment personalities.

He first became widely known as the host of Big Brother's Big Mouth, a companion program to the reality television series. His outspoken humor, flamboyant appearance, and frequent sexual jokes helped him develop a distinctive public image.

Brand later moved into Hollywood, appearing in films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek. His relationship with singer Katy Perry also attracted considerable media attention. The couple married in 2010 but ended their marriage in divorce in 2012.

His public image also came under scrutiny because of his earlier accounts of his relationships with women. During the trial, prosecutors referred to his published writing and past comments as part of their case.

The allegations that eventually led to his conviction emerged publicly in September 2023.

A joint investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times reported accusations of sexual misconduct and controlling behavior by several women.

The reporting prompted a police investigation and eventually led to the criminal charges heard at Southwark Crown Court. The women who brought the case were entitled to lifelong anonymity, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sachsgate and Earlier Controversies

He was also convicted of sexually assaulting three women in incidents from 2004 to 2009. @ MEGA

Brand's career had already experienced a major setback in 2008 following a controversial broadcast involving fellow presenter Jonathan Ross.

During an October episode of BBC Radio 2, the pair left lewd voicemail messages for actor Andrew Sachs. Their comments concerned Brand's relationship with Sachs' granddaughter, Georgina Baillie.

The incident, later known as Sachsgate, triggered widespread complaints. Brand resigned from his BBC radio show, while Ross was suspended for three months. The BBC also faced regulatory sanctions over the broadcast.

Brand continued to attract attention for his provocative public appearances. While hosting the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, he made controversial remarks about then-President George W. Bush.

His behavior also raised concerns within the television industry. A 2024 investigation by production company Banijay UK found that informal concerns about Brand's conduct while hosting Big Brother spin-off programs had not been properly escalated or adequately addressed.

The review identified concerns involving his requests for staff to obtain audience members' phone numbers and reports that female crew members felt uncomfortable or intimidated. Banijay said no formal complaints had been made during the programs.

A separate BBC investigation, published in January 2025, examined eight complaints about Brand's behavior during his time at BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music between 2006 and 2008. The review found that several people felt unable to raise concerns because they believed he would continue to get his way.

The BBC apologized to those affected and acknowledged that one complaint made at the time had not been handled effectively.

From Mainstream Media to Online Commentary

Brand denied the charges, saying the sexual encounters were consensual. @ MEGA

As opportunities in mainstream television became less frequent after 2019, Brand increasingly focused on building an audience online. His television career gave way to videos and podcasts covering politics, wellness, and current affairs.

His commentary also shifted toward vaccine skepticism and conspiracy theories during the COVID-19 pandemic. He developed a substantial online following while becoming increasingly removed from mainstream entertainment.

Conviction Closes A Chapter in Brand's Career

He was denied bail and remanded in custody after the verdict. @ MEGA

After the 2023 allegations became public, Brand denied the accusations, describing himself as the target of a coordinated media attack. He maintained that his sexual relationships had been consensual.

The criminal investigation continued over the following years, eventually resulting in seven charges involving six women. The trial concluded with four convictions and three acquittals.

Brand's conviction does not bring all the police inquiries involving him to an end. The Metropolitan Police confirmed Thursday that its investigation into separate rape allegations made by two other women remains ongoing. Prosecutors have received files relating to both complaints.

The former television star remains in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing on Monday, November 9. The judge has indicated that he faces a significant prison term, although the length of his sentence has yet to be determined.