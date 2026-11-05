'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Kimmarie Johnson Dead at 50 After Heart Aneurysm

Former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress Kimmarie Johnson has died at the age of 50. MEGA

Actress Kimmarie Johnson suddenly passed away at just 50 years old after suffering a heart aneurysm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Johnson experienced a "heart event" at her Los Angeles home and was rushed to the famed Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where doctors diagnosed the star with a "heart aneurysm condition."

Kimmarie Johnson Had Early Hollywood Success

Kimmarie Johnson got her big acting break on an episode of 'Beverly Hills, 90210.' MEGA

She "peacefully" died after the organ stopped beating on Wednesday, November 4, TMZ reported.

Stunningly beautiful, Johnson got her big break in 1998, appearing in an episode of Beverly Hills 90210. She went on to land roles alongside Pamela Anderson in the detective series V.I.P. and in Ashton Kutcher's 2000 comedy Dude, Where's My Car?

But despite her early brushes with Hollywood's biggest names, Johnson never managed to crack the A-list. Instead, she spent years grinding away in showbiz, picking up small movie parts and guest appearances on television as her dreams of superstardom remained out of reach.

She went years between roles and was last seen on screen in a 2017 episode of the SPIN TV western series Tucker's War.

Kimmarie Johnson Was a Former Beauty Queen

Kimmarie Johnson won the Miss Pennsylvania title in 1992. MEGA

Johnson grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, coming from what she told Voyage LA in a 2025 interview were "very humble beginnings."

Thanks to her breathtaking beauty, she entered the world of pageants and, without training or coaching, won the title of Miss Pennsylvania in 1992. Johnson went on to compete in the Miss USA pageant, impressively finishing in the top six in the 1993 competition.

After that, Johnson set her sights on Hollywood, moving to Los Angeles and auditioning for roles while holding down a job at the El Rey Theater and booking modeling gigs.

"I had no friends. I came here not knowing anyone. No one," she told the outlet.

Kimmarie Johnson Started Her Own Skincare Line

Kimmarie Johnson started a natural skincare line in 2011. @only1kimmarie/Instagram

Johnson's life took a major turn in 2003 when she welcomed her son, Cameron Nino, adding motherhood to her Hollywood juggling act.

As her acting career slowed, Johnson took matters into her own hands in 2011, launching her own natural skincare business, Skinglow by Kimmarie, in a bid to carve out a new career beyond the cameras.

Johnson's cousin, Marie Barnhart, took to Instagram to mourn her death, saying she was "heartbroken" over her passing.

"This hit hard, that life can pass in a twinkle of an eye. I went back over messages between she and I and I cried! She was always so supportive of everything I did, encouraging! I am truly speechless. Please pray for her family..." Barnhart shared.

Original '90210' Cast Suffered Tragic Losses in Recent Years

OG 'Beverly Hills: 90210' heartthrobs Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry both died in their early 50s. MEGA

The Beverly Hills, 90210 family has been rocked by a heartbreaking string of deaths in recent years.

Original heartthrob Luke Perry died at just 52 in 2019 following a massive stroke, followed by beloved Peach Pit owner Joe E. Tata in 2022, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Iconic star Shannen Doherty lost her grueling breast cancer battle at 53 in 2024.

Now, Johnson's shocking death at only 50 has added another tragic name to the legendary teen drama's growing list of lost stars.