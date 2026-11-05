Alex Jones Declares He's '100 Percent at War With Trump' After GOP Defeat — as He Brands Prez a Secret 'Democrat' in Explosive Rant

Alex Jones said he’s “100 percent at war with Trump” after the GOP’s midterm losses MEGA

Alex Jones has turned on Donald Trump following the Republican Party's crushing midterm defeat, accusing the president of deliberately sabotaging his own party and secretly working for Democrats.

During an election-night livestream on November 3, the far-right commentator announced he was "100% at war with Trump," claiming he had finally realized the president was not the conservative ally he once believed him to be.

Jones' outburst came as Democrats reclaimed control of both the House and Senate, handing Republicans a major electoral setback.

His criticism also reflected a wider backlash among prominent MAGA personalities, several of whom questioned Trump's leadership and blamed his administration's decisions for the losses.

Alex Jones Accuses Donald Trump of Secretly Working for Democrats

He called Trump a “Democrat sleeper cell” and claimed the president sabotaged Republicans on purpose PERSONALALEXJONES/INSTAGRAM

During the livestream, Jones suggested that Trump's past political affiliations had convinced him the president was never truly committed to the Republican movement.

"I think he's a Democrat, I'm gonna just say it right now," he declared. "I've tried to salvage Trump, I've not been sure, I've invested so much — maybe I was blind to it — I think he's the ultimate Democrat sleeper cell and he works for them."

He then made his position unmistakably clear, saying, "I'm 100% at war with Trump."

Jones went further by accusing the president of intentionally contributing to the GOP's defeat. "He did this on purpose," he claimed.

The commentator later repeated his accusations, admitting, "He is a Democrat. I'll admit it — I was wrong." He also questioned whether Trump's actions over the past decade had been part of a deliberate effort to weaken conservatism.

Jones offered no evidence to support his allegations about the president.

Rich Baris Joins Alex Jones in Criticizing Trump's Decisions

Jones made the comments during a livestream on his show as results came in MEGA

Pollster Richard Baris also participated in the livestream, identifying several Trump administration decisions that he believed had alienated Republican voters.

Baris criticized Trump for reversing his position on H-1B visas and dismissing concerns about affordability as a "hoax."

His remarks prompted Jones to accuse the president of making deliberate political mistakes rather than simply demonstrating poor judgment.

"Even if he doesn't care, he turns the knife with salt in the wound, like, perfectly," Jones said.

"If he was incompetent, he wouldn't be that good. It's perfect," he added.

MAGA Figures Turn Against Trump Following Republican Midterm Losses

He said he used to try to support Trump but now thinks he was wrong about him MEGA

Jones was hardly the only conservative personality criticizing the president after the election. Several prominent MAGA figures publicly questioned Trump's political judgment as the scale of the Democratic victory became clear.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh described the results as "a political catastrophe of historic proportions." He blamed Trump's decision to launch the Iran war, along with other administration priorities, for contributing to the Republican setback.

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also characterized the results as a referendum on Trump, writing on X that the election reflected the president's failures alongside those of the Republican Party.

The criticism suggested that dissatisfaction was spreading beyond individual policy disagreements and into Trump's standing within his own political movement.

Donald Trump Blames Fox News and Iran War for GOP Defeat

Jones pointed to Trump once being a Democrat years ago as part of his theory MEGA

Trump, meanwhile, rejected the suggestion that his leadership was responsible for the Republican losses, arguing that the outcome would have been different had he appeared on the ballot.

"I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!" he wrote on Truth Social. He also attacked Fox News for giving Democratic voices airtime during its election coverage.

However, the president acknowledged that the Iran war had contributed to the party's problems by driving up gasoline prices. Speaking to reporters on November 4, he defended the military campaign and insisted he would make the same decision again, according to Reuters.

Vice President JD Vance offered a more direct assessment of the election results, writing on social media, "The reason we lost is the war."