Diddy Prosecutor Appointed to Lead Cornell Sexual Assault Probe as New Details Emerge

Letitia James appointed Diddy's ex-prosecutor to lead a new criminal investigation MEGA

New York Attorney General Letitia James has appointed former federal prosecutor Jacqueline Kelly to lead the criminal investigation into allegations that seven Cornell University fraternity members sexually assaulted a former student in October 2024.

James announced Kelly's appointment on November 4, naming the Cornell graduate as outside counsel overseeing a team of attorneys and staff from the Attorney General's office and law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, where Kelly is a partner.

The appointment comes as the case faces renewed scrutiny following a civil lawsuit filed by the alleged victim, identified as Jane Doe, in September.

Kelly and her team will gather evidence, interview witnesses, review previous investigative records and determine whether criminal charges are warranted. No criminal charges have been filed against the seven men.

"The Office of the Attorney General is committed to a thorough investigation guided only by the facts, the evidence, and the law," James said in announcing the appointment.

Kelly's Background In Sex Crimes Cases

Diddy was convicted on prostitution charges in 2025 MEGA

Kelly brings nearly a decade of federal prosecutorial experience to the investigation. She previously served as the inaugural chief of the Civil Rights Unit in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Her responsibilities included overseeing investigations and prosecutions involving civil rights violations, sexual exploitation and abuse, hate crimes and voting rights offenses.

Kelly also oversaw high-profile prosecutions involving music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and fashion executive Peter Nygard.

Combs was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

Kelly joined Boies Schiller Flexner as a partner in 2025. Her appointment places an experienced federal prosecutor at the center of an investigation that has drawn considerable attention over the handling of the original allegations.

Why The Case Was Reopened

Kathy Hochul signed an order which appointed Letitia James as a special prosecutor MEGA

Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed James as special prosecutor on October 1, 2026, through Executive Order No. 64.

The order authorized the Attorney General's office to investigate the allegations, present evidence to a grand jury if warranted and prosecute any offenses arising from the case.

Hochul took the step after expressing concerns about the original investigation conducted by Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten. His office initially declined to pursue criminal charges following the November 2024 report.

However, Van Houten reopened the investigation in late September 2026 after Doe's lawsuit brought additional allegations and information to light.

The governor said newly released information had raised serious questions about the earlier investigation and undermined her confidence in the district attorney's handling of the matter.

James subsequently began looking for outside counsel to oversee the criminal investigation. Kelly's appointment fulfills that role, with her team reporting to the Attorney General's office.

What The Lawsuit Alleges

Jame Doe claimed that she was sexually assaulted for multiple hours Zulfugar Karimov/Unsplash

Doe filed her civil lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court on September 16, 2026, nearly two years after the alleged incident.

The complaint names seven former students, Cornell University, the Chi Phi fraternity and other parties.

According to the lawsuit, Doe was pressured to consume ketamine and alcohol before allegedly being sexually assaulted over several hours while she was too intoxicated to consent.

The complaint also accuses Cornell of mishandling her report and failing to adequately address the allegations.

Cornell, however, has said it conducted a Title IX investigation into the incident. The university's disciplinary proceedings resulted in expulsions and suspensions, while the Chi Phi chapter was barred from campus.

The seven men named in the lawsuit have denied wrongdoing, although their attorneys have offered differing accounts of their alleged involvement. Some have maintained that the sexual activity was consensual, while others have disputed their clients' participation.

The civil allegations have not been established as criminal findings, and the men have not been charged.

What Happens Next

Sally Yates was appointed by Cornell University board to review how the allegations were handled MEGA

Kelly's appointment comes as James faces a separate challenge to her involvement in the case.

Attorneys representing two of the defendants have questioned whether James can oversee an impartial investigation, pointing to a social media post in which she expressed support for Doe before being appointed special prosecutor.

They have sought her removal from the investigation, but a judge has yet to rule on the request.

The appointment of Kelly also does not end scrutiny of Cornell's handling of the allegations.

The university's Board of Trustees previously appointed former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to conduct an independent review of its response to sexual misconduct complaints.

Her examination includes Cornell's handling of Doe's allegations, campus safety procedures and the university's broader sexual misconduct policies.

Separately, an agreement announced by Hochul on October 30 provides for New York State Police to handle future sexual offense complaints at Cornell, unless a complainant requests another law enforcement agency.

The criminal investigation into the October 2024 allegations remains ongoing, with Kelly's team now responsible for examining the available evidence and determining the appropriate next steps.