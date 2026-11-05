Former Trump Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Prez 'Killed' MAGA After Midterm Defeat as Epstein Files Feud Continues

Greene blamed President Donald Trump for the movement’s decline. @ MEGA

Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has blamed President Donald Trump for the collapse of the MAGA movement following sweeping Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

"The MAGA movement's completely dead, and Trump himself is the one that killed it," Greene told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's 7.30 program in an interview published Thursday, November 5.

The former congresswoman, who once ranked among Trump's most outspoken supporters, said the election results reflected widespread frustration with the president's leadership.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a major setback to the Republican Party and raising questions about its direction.

Greene argued that Trump had lost touch with the voters who helped return him to the White House, abandoning the priorities that originally brought his supporters together.

Greene Calls Election A Referendum On Trump

She described the election as a referendum on Trump. @ MEGA

Greene said the results showed that voters were unhappy with the president's handling of the country.

She pointed to rising living costs, expensive fuel, corruption concerns, and immigration enforcement as issues that contributed to Republican losses.

"Last night was a referendum on Donald Trump and Donald Trump only," she told the ABC. Greene also noted that Trump had repeatedly encouraged Americans to vote as though he were on the ballot.

The election delivered Democrats control of the House and Senate, while Republicans also suffered setbacks in traditionally conservative territory, including Texas.

The results dealt a significant blow to Trump's political standing during the second half of his presidency.

Greene also singled out the administration's involvement in the Iran war and its continued support for Israel.

She argued that the president had prioritized foreign governments and powerful business figures over the Americans who supported his political movement.

Greene also described public anger over U.S. assistance to Israel during the war in Gaza as an issue Republican leaders could no longer ignore.

How Epstein Files Widened The Rift

She criticized U.S. involvement in the Iran war and aid to Israel. @ MEGA

The fallout between Greene and Trump began well before the midterm results, with the Jeffrey Epstein files becoming a major source of tension.

Greene joined Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic lawmakers in supporting a bipartisan discharge petition that forced a House vote on legislation requiring the Justice Department to release Epstein-related records.

Trump initially opposed the effort and publicly turned against Greene after she refused to withdraw her support. He called her a "traitor" and a "disgrace" to the Republican Party while threatening to back a primary challenger.

Greene maintained that the women who survived Epstein's abuse deserved transparency and accountability. Trump eventually reversed his position and urged Republicans to support releasing the files after the petition secured enough backing to force a vote.

The dispute was not the only source of friction. Greene had also criticized the administration's approach to foreign policy, particularly its involvement in the Iran conflict and its relationship with Israel.

She also took aim at Vice President JD Vance, arguing that his comments on the Iran war and Epstein-related developments came too late to address the concerns of frustrated voters.

Greene Urges Republicans To Move On

The Epstein files dispute helped deepen Greene’s rift with Trump. @ MEGA

Reflecting on her former support for Trump, Greene said she had once believed he would challenge the powerful interests controlling Washington. She now views his presidency very differently.

"He turned out to be the Trojan horse," she said, describing her disappointment with the president and the direction his administration had taken.

The former congresswoman has also questioned whether Republicans can rebuild their political coalition without addressing the concerns that originally brought MAGA supporters together.

In her ABC interview, she acknowledged that questions about the party's next leader and the possibility of a third party would take time to resolve.

Greene's departure from Congress followed the breakdown of her relationship with Trump. In November 2025, she announced that she would resign rather than face a potentially divisive primary challenge backed by the president.

Her resignation took effect on January 5, 2026, ending her tenure representing Georgia's 14th Congressional District.