Russell Brand Found Guilty of Sexual Assault Following London Criminal Trial

Russell Brand has been found guilty of sexual assault. MEGA

Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of r-pe and three counts of sexual assault in London, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Moments after the verdict was read, it was also revealed that the comedian is being investigated over additional allegations made by two other women.

Russell Brand Could Face Life in Prison

The comedian was remanded into custody and will face sentencing on Monday, Nov. 12. MEGA

The British jury deliberated for two days inside London's Southwark Crown Court before reaching its verdict. The 51-year-old was found not guilty on two other counts of r-pe and one of attempted indecent assault.

Brand denied the charges, which came from six women. After hearing the verdict, he was immediately remanded into custody until his sentencing on Monday, Nov. 12.

The judge informed the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star that he would be sentenced to prison.

"You've been convicted of a number of offenses including r-pe," Justice Joel Bennathan scolded. "The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody."

A r-pe conviction in the UK can carry a sentence of life in prison.

'No One Is Above the Law'

Brand was bashed for 'using his fame to exploit women.' MEGA

After the decision was read, Det Supt Andy Furphy with the Metropolitan police said, "Today's verdict is first and foremost a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them.

"Despite intense media and public scrutiny, they relived deeply personal and traumatic experiences and placed their trust in us. Without their bravery, this outcome would not have been possible."

He then turned his attention to Brand, raging that he "used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women.

"As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be."

New Investigation Into Additional Russell Brand Allegations

He was remanded to jail and will be sentenced next week. MEGA

However, Brand's legal problems are not yet over. The Get Him to the Greek actor is being investigated over further r-pe allegations made by two women, and has already been questioned by officers in relation to the complaints.

The Metropolitan Police said its investigation into the allegations "remains ongoing." In a statement, the force said: "The suspect has previously been interviewed under caution in connection with the allegations.

"Detectives remain in close contact with prosecutors as inquiries continue and further investigative work is carried out."

Officials encouraged anyone wishing to speak to detectives or make a report to contact them.

Russell Brand Faces Charges Stateside As Well

Brand still faces a civil lawsuit in New York from another accuser. MEGA

Brand still faces a separate civil lawsuit in New York, following allegations that he sexually assaulted a background actress in a bathroom while filming the 2010 remake of Arthur.

The woman claims Brand appeared drunk on set and flashed his privates to her "in full view of the cast and crew." Hours later, Brand allegedly blocked her from leaving a bathroom with his pants down and repeatedly demanded she "kiss his willy," according to court documents.

Brand has insisted that he was "never a rapist," claiming he has since found religion and explaining in an X post, "I've always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had a wife and family… I was a fool, man."

"I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord," he continued. "I have never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray you can see that by looking in my eyes."