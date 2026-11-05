Halle Berry's Ex Olivier Martinez Seeks $240K From Actress After Revealing His Reported Monthly Income

Martinez’s request includes $176,522.58 in unpaid attorney fees and $63,477.42 for anticipated future legal costs. @ MEGA

Olivier Martinez is asking a judge to order his ex-wife, Halle Berry, to pay $240,000 in attorney fees stemming from their ongoing custody dispute over their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

The French actor says he cannot afford the mounting legal costs himself.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Martinez is seeking $176,522.58 to cover outstanding attorney fees and an additional $63,477.42 for anticipated expenses related to future custody proceedings.

The request comes days after a judge dissolved a temporary restraining order Martinez had obtained against Berry but allowed him to retain primary physical custody of their son under a temporary arrangement. The judge has not yet ruled on the attorney fee request.

In his income and expense declaration, Martinez reported an average monthly income of just $776.34, primarily from acting residuals. He also listed estimated monthly expenses of $17,555.99.

The actor reported having $43,206.22 in various bank accounts and real estate valued at $550,000, which he described as his only significant asset.

Martinez Says Berry Can Afford His Legal Expenses

Martinez’s filing argues Berry can afford to pay her own legal fees and contribute to his representation. @ MEGA

In his filing, Martinez argues that Berry should be responsible for covering his legal expenses because of the difference between their financial circumstances.

He claims that paying his attorney fees would allow both parents to have adequate legal representation throughout their custody dispute.

The filing points to what Martinez describes as a significant gap in their respective incomes and access to financial resources. However, the information disclosed about his request does not provide a detailed breakdown of Berry's current finances.

The judge will ultimately determine whether Berry should contribute to her ex-husband's legal costs.

The financial request follows a lengthy court proceeding in which Martinez sought a domestic violence restraining order against the actress, alleging she physically abused their son. Berry has denied the accusations.

Judge Grants Martinez Temporary Primary Custody

A Los Angeles judge granted Martinez temporary primary physical custody of 13-year-old Maceo in late October. @ MEGA

The attorney fee dispute follows an Oct. 29 ruling in Los Angeles Superior Court that allowed Martinez to retain primary physical custody of Maceo.

Berry had asked the judge to restore their previous 50-50 physical custody arrangement and resume overnight visits. However, those requests were not granted under the temporary arrangement.

According to court documents reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, Berry's visits are limited to Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., along with alternating weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. She is not permitted to have overnight visits with her son.

The judge also ordered Berry and Maceo to participate in 12 joint therapeutic sessions over six months once a therapist is appointed.

Despite the custody ruling, Berry retains joint legal custody of Maceo. The latest arrangement does not represent a final determination of the former couple's custody rights.

Restraining Order Request Was Denied

Berry’s request for equal custody and overnight visits was temporarily denied; she was ordered to attend therapeutic sessions with Maceo. @ MEGA

Martinez had initially obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Berry after accusing her of physically attacking Maceo during an argument at her home on Sept. 26.

In his court filing, he alleged that she grabbed their son's neck and choked him while he was playing a virtual reality game.

Berry strongly rejected the claims, stating in court documents that she had never physically or emotionally abused their son. She also described Martinez's allegations as "entirely meritless and deliberately misleading."

Following nearly two weeks of hearings, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Shelley Kaufman dissolved the temporary restraining order on Oct. 29 and denied Martinez's request to make it permanent.

Berry's attorney, Marina Beck, welcomed the decision, saying the actress remained focused on her family's well-being and Maceo's best interests.

However, the judge's decision to dissolve the restraining order did not automatically restore Berry's previous visitation schedule. The modified custody arrangement remains in place for now.

Parents Continue Custody Dispute

The judge dissolved Martinez’s temporary restraining order against Berry and denied his request for a permanent order. Berry denies his abuse allegations. @ MEGA

Both actors have continued to challenge the circumstances surrounding their son's care.

Martinez's legal team has maintained that his actions are motivated by concerns for Maceo, while Berry has disputed his allegations and sought to restore equal parenting time.

The former couple met in 2010 while filming Dark Tide and married in July 2013. They separated in 2015, but their divorce was not finalized until August 2023. They share one son, Maceo, who was born in October 2013.

Their divorce initially established joint legal and physical custody, making the latest temporary changes a significant shift in their parenting arrangement.