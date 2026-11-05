Andrew Garfield Says He Doesn't Want to Make 'Really Powerful Enemies' as He Disputes AI Billionaire Sam Altman's Story

Andrew Garfield said he doesn’t want to make “really powerful enemies” while talking about playing Sam Altman MEGA

Andrew Garfield has challenged Sam Altman's account of an alleged encounter during the filming of Artificial, insisting he never saw or waved at the OpenAI CEO.

The actor also admitted that portraying one of the most influential figures in the tech industry has made him uneasy about the possibility of upsetting powerful people.

In an interview with GQ published November 4, Garfield addressed the conflicting accounts, explaining that he was particularly confused by Altman's claim that they had waved to each other outside the billionaire's San Francisco home.

The disagreement comes as Garfield prepares for the release of Luca Guadagnino's Artificial, in which he portrays Altman during a turbulent period in OpenAI's history.

The actor also reflected on the responsibility of artists to examine powerful people and institutions, even when doing so could come with consequences.

Andrew Garfield Says He Never Met Sam Altman

He disputed Altman’s story that they waved at each other while filming outside Altman’s house MEGA

Altman previously described an unusual experience while Artificial was filming outside his San Francisco home.

In an October interview with Vanity Fair, the OpenAI CEO recalled walking outside and spotting cameras alongside a man dressed like him, carrying a similar backpack and imitating his mannerisms.

"It was very strange," Altman said. "We waved and went on, but it was really weird."

Garfield, however, disputed that version of events during his interview with GQ. When asked about the alleged encounter, he responded, "I wasn't there."

The actor said he had replayed Altman's interview several times because he could not understand the claim. "I never had any interaction with him. I've never seen him in real life," he explained.

Although Garfield confirmed that the production filmed outside Altman's home, he said the crew had been informed that the CEO was away. He also ruled out the possibility that a body double had been mistaken for him.

"I have no idea, but I've never waved at Sam. I've never seen him. I was curious about that," Garfield added, suggesting Altman might have confused him with someone else.

An OpenAI representative maintained a different account, telling GQ that Altman was home during filming and reiterated that he had waved at the actor.

Actor Admits He Doesn't Want to Make 'Really Powerful Enemies'

Garfield said he’s never seen Sam Altman in real life and never waved at him MEGA

The disagreement also brought up Garfield's concerns about the potential repercussions of portraying someone as influential as Altman.

When GQ asked whether he was uncomfortable with the possibility of being permanently associated with the OpenAI CEO after the film's release, the actor initially responded, "Yikes. That's scary."

He clarified that the association itself was not the issue but admitted that the prospect of upsetting powerful people made him nervous.

"I don't want to make really powerful enemies. I don't want to do that," Garfield said.

The Amazing Spider-Man star also acknowledged that he had no way of knowing how Altman would respond to his performance.

"I don't know if he's going to feel warm towards me, and that's okay," he said.

Garfield Says Artists Should Reflect the Times Despite Fear of Consequences

Altman claimed he saw Garfield dressed like him with the same backpack and they waved during the shoot MEGA

Beyond his concerns about the film's reception, Garfield spoke about the broader responsibility of actors and filmmakers when tackling stories involving powerful individuals.

"It's the artist's responsibility to reflect the times we're in," he told GQ, adding that it was becoming increasingly difficult to do so "without fear of consequences from those in power."

The actor acknowledged that he was not immune to those concerns but remained committed to speaking through his work.

"I am afraid, but I'm still willing to put it on the line," he said.

Garfield also admitted that he sometimes struggled with the desire to keep everyone happy, even when that instinct conflicted with his willingness to challenge influential figures.

"There's still a part of me that wants everyone to be okay all the time and therefore I'm okay," he explained, describing the feeling as "a slightly backtracking impulse."

Andrew Garfield Plays Sam Altman in Luca Guadagnino's Artificial

Garfield is playing Altman in the upcoming film Artificial, directed by Luca Guadagnino MEGA

Garfield stars as Altman in Artificial, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The film examines the development of artificial intelligence and the power struggles surrounding OpenAI, including the November 2023 crisis that saw Altman briefly removed as CEO before returning to the position.

The ensemble cast includes Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk, Monica Barbaro as Mira Murati, Yura Borisov as Ilya Sutskever, and Mark Rylance as Geoffrey Hinton. Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman and Chris O'Dowd also appear in the film.

The project was initially backed by Amazon MGM Studios before the company dropped it. Neon subsequently acquired the worldwide distribution rights and scheduled the movie for a Christmas Day theatrical release.

Artificial is set to arrive in theaters on December 25, 2026.