Trump Supporter Actor James Woods Turns on Republicans After Democrats Sweep Midterms: 'Lazy, Worthless'

James Woods defends Donald Trump, blames Republicans for midterm loss MEGA

Actor James Woods aimed at Republican lawmakers after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, calling out members of his own political camp for their role in the party's defeat.

The outspoken Donald Trump supporter shared his reaction on X on Tuesday, November 3, as election results showed Democrats making major gains across the country.

His message included a pointed reference to Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

"Congratulations to all the Democrat victors tonight, and to all the lazy, worthless Republicans who let it happen," Woods wrote, alongside a photograph of Thune.

The post stood out because Woods has repeatedly defended Trump, even as he has voiced frustration with Republican leadership in Congress.

The Post That Set It Off

James Woods did not refer to Trump directly on his social media post MEGA

Democrats secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, flipping several Republican-held seats in states that had backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Among the significant Senate victories were races in Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, Ohio and North Carolina. The results represented a major setback for Republicans and gave Democrats control of Congress for the next legislative session.

Woods appeared to direct his frustration toward Republican lawmakers rather than the Democratic candidates celebrating their victories. The photograph accompanying his post was also notable, placing Thune at the center of his election-night criticism.

The actor had previously criticized the Senate leader over his handling of the SAVE Act, a voting-related bill that became a major point of contention among conservatives.

Why Trump Escaped Blame In His Post

Trump had been described as the greatest president of his lifetime by James Woods MEGA

The actor has previously described Trump as the greatest president of his lifetime. In March 2026, he also reaffirmed his admiration for the president while announcing that he was leaving the Republican Party.

Other Republicans offered a different explanation for the losses. Vice President JD Vance directly blamed the war with Iran, writing on X on November 4, "The reason we lost is the war."

Vance also argued that voters who supported Trump in 2024 had turned against the administration over the conflict, the cost of living, and other concerns.

President Trump, meanwhile, acknowledged that the war had contributed to the Republican defeat but maintained that his decision to launch it was the right one.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board also identified Trump as a central figure in the party's election setback, according to the original report.

He Already Left The Party Once

James Woods previously claimed that he was switching to Independent MEGA

This was not the first time Woods had publicly criticized the Republican Party. In March, he announced that he was changing his political affiliation to Independent after expressing frustration with congressional Republicans.

"I am done with the Republican Party," he wrote in an X post on March 6. "Between this and Thune's refusal to pass the SAVE Act, I'm done with these uniparty traitors."

He also announced his decision to become an Independent, adding that he believed Trump was facing an uphill battle because of resistance within his own party.

The announcement followed criticism of Republican lawmakers over a failed effort by Rep. Nancy Mace to subpoena immigration records connected to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Woods shared his frustration with the party after Mace said her fellow Republicans had blocked the effort.

What Happens Next For Woods

James Woods has not confirmed if he is quitting politics or rejoining the GOP MEGA

Woods has not publicly announced another change in his political affiliation following the midterm elections. His March declaration that he was becoming an Independent remains the latest reported statement about his party registration.

The actor's election-night message also did not amount to an announcement that he was withdrawing his support for Trump. Instead, he directed his anger toward Republicans following a defeat that handed Democrats control of Congress.