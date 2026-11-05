Who Is Ilhan Omar's Husband? 5 Things to Know About Tim Mynett Amid Immigration Probe

Ilhan Omar and her third husband, Tim Mynett, have been married since 2020. MEGA

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar's husband, Tim Mynett, is drawing attention amid a federal criminal investigation into the congresswoman's immigration and citizenship records.

On October 12, federal agents searched Omar's Washington, D.C., home as part of an investigation into possible immigration fraud and false statements in documents dating back to the 1990s, Reuters reported.

The probe has also renewed scrutiny of Omar's previous marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom she married in 2009. She has faced longstanding allegations that Elmi is her brother and that the marriage was intended to help him secure a U.S. green card and immigration benefits.

Omar has repeatedly denied that they are siblings, and the allegations have not been established in court.

Amid the investigation, here's everything to know about Omar's third husband, Mynett, and their marriage.

Tim Mynett Has Worked as a Political Consultant

Ilhan Omar has been married three times. @ILHANMN/INSTAGRAM

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mynett is an "entrepreneur, business owner, and longtime consultant to some of the most innovative political campaigns of the past 15 years."

After earning a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Albany in 2003, he served as foundation manager at Alliance for Justice from 2004 to 2008 before holding positions at The Ashmead Group and New Partners. He later worked as principal of The Mynett Group from 2014 to 2018 and became a partner at political consulting firm E Street Group in July 2018.

E Street Group provided consulting services to Omar's 2019-2020 reelection campaign, The Washington Postreported,

In June 2022, Mynett co-founded Rose Lake Capital, an investment firm where he has served as president and co-founder.

Tim Mynett Was Previously Married to Beth Mynett

Ilhan Omar has faced allegations that her former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is her brother. @ILHANMN/INSTAGRAM

The political strategist was previously married to Beth Mynett from 2012 to 2019. The former couple share a son.

Beth filed for divorce from Tim in August 2019, alleging in the divorce petition he was "romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar, who serves as a U.S. Representative from Minnesota."

Tim denied the alleged affair.

Tim Mynett Married Ilhan Omar in 2020

Ilhan Omar's husband is receiving attention amid a federal investigation into her immigration records. @ILHANMN/INSTAGRAM

Less than a year after his divorce, Tim married Ilhan during a March 11, 2020, ceremony.

"Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah," the politician wrote on Instagram.

Tim Mynett Is Ilhan Omar's Third Husband

Federal agents raided Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., residence earlier this year. @ILHANMN/INSTAGRAM

Tim is Ilhan's third husband. Before their 2020 nuptials, the congresswoman had been married to Ahmed Nur Said and Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi.

Ilhan and Ahmed Abdisalan entered a religious marriage in 2002 and had two children before separating in 2008. She then married Ahmed Nur Said in 2009, and the two separated in 2011 before legally divorcing in 2017.

The U.S. representative then reconciled with Ahmed Abdisalan, with whom she had a third child. They legally married in 2018 before ending their union for good in 2019.

Tim Mynett Has Supported Ilhan Omar's Political Career

Tim Mynett has publicly defended Ilhan Omar amid the probe. @ILHANMN/INSTAGRAM

Tim has long supported Ilhan's political career through ups and downs. He defended her against President Donald Trump's criticism and discussed past threats against her.

"They identified a plot to attack her and frankly it was a very patriotic moment for me to learn that there are white men on racist message boards online posing as racists themselves to suss out truly evil people and then go out and protect my wife, an immigrant member of Congress," he said. "That is to me one of the essences of what America is. Yeah, sure, it's nothing new, but it's upsetting to see that this is where the leader of our country wants to draw the national attention. It is just shocking and very upsetting."

After the federal immigration fraud raid, Tim responded to rumors his wife had fled the country.

"You guys are annoying the h--- out of all the neighbors around here, man," he told Fox News Digital.

He previously told the outlet that Ilhan "came here when she was 12 years old as a child war refugee. No concerns."