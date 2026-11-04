EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Wants Ex to Move to Nashville'

Jessica Simpson allegedly wants her ex to relocate to Nashville, making the city his new home base. MEGA

Jessica Simpson is trying to bribe her ex-husband Eric Johnson to move to Nashville with their kids so she can be closer to her new boyfriend Thomas Eisenhood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The singer turned fashion mogul, 46, is exhausted from flying cross-country to spend time with her kids between booty calls and has even offered Johnson, 47, more money if he agrees to relocate, the source shared.

Jessica Torn Between Love and Family

Jessica Simpson reportedly offered Eric Johnson more money to move to Nashville with their kids. Jorge Estrellado/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The source said: "She's at the point where these little two- or three-day visits just aren't enough anymore. She wants to wake up next to the guy without immediately thinking about when she has to get on a plane and rush home."

The Take My Breath Away singer was first linked to Eisenhood, 33, in April, a little over a year after she announced her split from Johnson, her second husband and the father of her daughters, Maxwell, 14, and Birdie, 7, and son, Ace, 13.

"Jess raves that Thomas is the country gentleman she's always dreamed about," the source added. "If it were entirely up to her, she'd already be living in Nashville, but obviously she has the kids to think about and Eric has a say in that."

Custody Complications Threaten Jessica's Move

An insider said Johnson doesn't want to uproot the children from California. @CelebCandidly / MEGA

"She's tried to come up with every possible solution, including offering Eric a ton of extra money to come along," the source explained. "But he has his own life in California, and he doesn't want to uproot the kids."

According to a source, Simpson is obligated to keep their kids in California unless Johnson agrees to a new custody arrangement.

Making the situation even more of an eye-roller, the singer and the former NFL player are still living together in their Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion despite being separated since January 2025.

Jessica's Relocation Plans Hit Roadblock

Simpson and Johnson still share their Hidden Hills mansion despite separating in January 2025. ZapatA/MEGA

Obviously, another solution would be for Eisenhood to move to Cali.

"It's a whole lot easier for Thomas to move, but he's hesitant to do that because his work and his whole support system is in Tennessee," said the source.

"If he drops everything to follow Jessica to L.A., it will put a lot of pressure on things so for now, she's stuck doing the long-distance thing."